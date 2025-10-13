Gerresheimer, PSI AG & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|PSI AG
|+26,19 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Hua Hong Semiconductor
|+20,13 %
|Halbleiter
|🥉
|Tilray Brands
|+10,97 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
|-5,96 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|Iluka Resources
|-6,13 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|JD Logistics
|-7,55 %
|Verkehr
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Critical Metals Corporation
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Tilray Brands
|Pharmaindustrie
|Sterling Metals
|Rohstoffe
|InnoCan Pharma Corporation
|Pharmaindustrie
|Lynas Rare Earths
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Gerresheimer
|108
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥈
|Advanced Blockchain
|28
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Borussia Dortmund
|22
|Freizeit
|Silber
|21
|Rohstoffe
|Bitcoin
|19
|-
|Redcare Pharmacy
|16
|Einzelhandel
PSI AG
Wochenperformance: +55,89 %
Wochenperformance: +55,89 %
Platz 1
Hua Hong Semiconductor
Wochenperformance: -5,45 %
Wochenperformance: -5,45 %
Platz 2
Tilray Brands
Wochenperformance: +12,02 %
Wochenperformance: +12,02 %
Platz 3
WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
Wochenperformance: -17,36 %
Wochenperformance: -17,36 %
Platz 4
Iluka Resources
Wochenperformance: +3,41 %
Wochenperformance: +3,41 %
Platz 5
JD Logistics
Wochenperformance: -2,47 %
Wochenperformance: -2,47 %
Platz 6
Diginex
Wochenperformance: +55,94 %
Wochenperformance: +55,94 %
Platz 7
Critical Metals Corporation
Wochenperformance: +15,75 %
Wochenperformance: +15,75 %
Platz 8
Tilray Brands
Wochenperformance: +12,02 %
Wochenperformance: +12,02 %
Platz 9
Sterling Metals
Wochenperformance: +16,67 %
Wochenperformance: +16,67 %
Platz 10
InnoCan Pharma Corporation
Wochenperformance: +0,35 %
Wochenperformance: +0,35 %
Platz 11
Lynas Rare Earths
Wochenperformance: +6,79 %
Wochenperformance: +6,79 %
Platz 12
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -23,83 %
Wochenperformance: -23,83 %
Platz 13
Advanced Blockchain
Wochenperformance: +16,89 %
Wochenperformance: +16,89 %
Platz 14
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +0,71 %
Wochenperformance: +0,71 %
Platz 15
Silber
Wochenperformance: +7,48 %
Wochenperformance: +7,48 %
Platz 16
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: -7,16 %
Wochenperformance: -7,16 %
Platz 17
Redcare Pharmacy
Wochenperformance: +9,11 %
Wochenperformance: +9,11 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte