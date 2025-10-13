Allwyn & OPAP Unite: World's 2nd Largest Lottery Operator Emerges
Allwyn and OPAP's merger, valued at €16 billion, forms a gaming powerhouse, promising growth and innovation for shareholders, with a global market impact and a fresh brand identity by 2026.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Allwyn and OPAP have approved a business combination through an all-share transaction, valuing the combined entity at €16 billion, which will be renamed Allwyn.
- The merger creates the second largest listed gaming entertainment company globally, enhancing market positions across Europe and the U.S.
- Allwyn currently owns 51.78% of OPAP, and the transaction is expected to provide OPAP shareholders with growth, diversification, and access to advanced technology.
- The combined company will remain listed on the Athens Stock Exchange and plans to pursue additional listings in London or New York.
- Following the merger, OPAP will change its consumer brand to Allwyn in Q1 2026, reflecting a commitment to innovation and customer engagement.
- The transaction is subject to shareholder approval and regulatory conditions, with completion expected in the first half of 2026.
