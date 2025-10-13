    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsGCC SAB de CV AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu GCC SAB de CV
    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Quivo and GWC Launch Strategic Partnership for E-Commerce Fulfillment in the Gulf States (FOTO)

    Vienna/Doha (ots) - European technology and logistics scale-up Quivo and GWC, a
    MENA logistics leader, are joining forces to meet the growing demand for
    professional e-commerce fulfillment in the Gulf States. The partnership, sealed
    through a strategic investment of EUR 5.2 million by GWC, marks the beginning of
    a joint expansion into the markets of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and
    Saudi Arabia.

    The first GWC warehouse in Qatar has already been equipped with Quivo software,
    with further sites in Dubai and Saudi Arabia to follow in the coming months.
    "With GWC we have found the ideal partner to bring our fulfillment expertise to
    one of the most dynamic regions in the world," says Georg Weiß, Co-Founder and
    CEO of Quivo (https://quivo.co/) . His fellow Co-Founder and CEO, Christoph
    Glatzl, adds: "Together we are expanding a network that not only facilitates
    international brands' entry into the Gulf States, but also enables seamless
    intra-GCC expansion, giving them genuine access to a rapidly growing market of
    millions of digitally savvy consumers for the first time."

    Market with Rapid Growth Potential

    The e-commerce market in the Gulf States, members of the Gulf Cooperation
    Council (GCC), is booming and is expected to nearly double by 2029, reaching
    around USD 47 billion. In Saudi Arabia, the market is projected to grow from USD
    10 billion (2022) to USD 23 billion (2027), in the UAE from USD 12.3 to 17.2
    billion, and in Qatar from USD 1.8 to 3.5 billion, according to the Seamless GCC
    Market Report 2024. With internet penetration exceeding 99 percent and a young,
    digitally oriented population, the GCC markets offer ideal conditions for
    expansion.

    Customers of Both Companies Benefit from the Partnership

    Quivo contributes its proven software and process expertise in e-commerce
    fulfillment to the partnership. With its own network of six warehouses in
    Austria, Germany, France, the UK, and the USA, it already operates a scalable
    infrastructure that supports international brands in their growth. One example
    is pet-tracker provider Tractive, which has successfully scaled its business
    from the EU to the UK and the US using Quivo's structures. GWC
    (https://www.gwclogistics.com/) , as Qatar's logistics market leader, opens the
    doors to the region and complements the strategic partnership with its extensive
    infrastructure and market knowledge.

    "E-commerce is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the GCC region," emphasizes
    Matthew Kearns, Acting Group CEO of GWC. "As the regional market leader, we are
    constantly expanding our offering. With Quivo at our side, we now provide
    customers with a fully integrated fulfillment solution - covering everything
    from storage and processing to delivery."

    For Quivo, the collaboration means access to a new growth market and fresh
    capital for further product development. GWC expands its portfolio with the
    highly demanded e-commerce fulfillment service and gains easier access to the
    European market. Customers of both companies benefit by being able to seamlessly
    scale their products between Europe, the USA, and the Middle East.

    Additional press images are available for download here
    (https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1VAOVSaL7EYQ8qCOlLSNUq_bWeHyAA3OM) .

    Contact:

    Rita Korunka,
    Reiter PR
    +43 664 480 5971
    mailto:rita.korunka@reiterpr.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/181182/6136157
    OTS: Quivo - a Brand of Logsta GmbH




    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Quivo and GWC Launch Strategic Partnership for E-Commerce Fulfillment in the Gulf States (FOTO) European technology and logistics scale-up Quivo and GWC, a MENA logistics leader, are joining forces to meet the growing demand for professional e-commerce fulfillment in the Gulf States. The partnership, sealed through a strategic investment of …