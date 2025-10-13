Quivo and GWC Launch Strategic Partnership for E-Commerce Fulfillment in the Gulf States (FOTO)
Vienna/Doha (ots) - European technology and logistics scale-up Quivo and GWC, a
MENA logistics leader, are joining forces to meet the growing demand for
professional e-commerce fulfillment in the Gulf States. The partnership, sealed
through a strategic investment of EUR 5.2 million by GWC, marks the beginning of
a joint expansion into the markets of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and
Saudi Arabia.
The first GWC warehouse in Qatar has already been equipped with Quivo software,
with further sites in Dubai and Saudi Arabia to follow in the coming months.
"With GWC we have found the ideal partner to bring our fulfillment expertise to
one of the most dynamic regions in the world," says Georg Weiß, Co-Founder and
CEO of Quivo (https://quivo.co/) . His fellow Co-Founder and CEO, Christoph
Glatzl, adds: "Together we are expanding a network that not only facilitates
international brands' entry into the Gulf States, but also enables seamless
intra-GCC expansion, giving them genuine access to a rapidly growing market of
millions of digitally savvy consumers for the first time."
MENA logistics leader, are joining forces to meet the growing demand for
professional e-commerce fulfillment in the Gulf States. The partnership, sealed
through a strategic investment of EUR 5.2 million by GWC, marks the beginning of
a joint expansion into the markets of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and
Saudi Arabia.
The first GWC warehouse in Qatar has already been equipped with Quivo software,
with further sites in Dubai and Saudi Arabia to follow in the coming months.
"With GWC we have found the ideal partner to bring our fulfillment expertise to
one of the most dynamic regions in the world," says Georg Weiß, Co-Founder and
CEO of Quivo (https://quivo.co/) . His fellow Co-Founder and CEO, Christoph
Glatzl, adds: "Together we are expanding a network that not only facilitates
international brands' entry into the Gulf States, but also enables seamless
intra-GCC expansion, giving them genuine access to a rapidly growing market of
millions of digitally savvy consumers for the first time."
Market with Rapid Growth Potential
The e-commerce market in the Gulf States, members of the Gulf Cooperation
Council (GCC), is booming and is expected to nearly double by 2029, reaching
around USD 47 billion. In Saudi Arabia, the market is projected to grow from USD
10 billion (2022) to USD 23 billion (2027), in the UAE from USD 12.3 to 17.2
billion, and in Qatar from USD 1.8 to 3.5 billion, according to the Seamless GCC
Market Report 2024. With internet penetration exceeding 99 percent and a young,
digitally oriented population, the GCC markets offer ideal conditions for
expansion.
Customers of Both Companies Benefit from the Partnership
Quivo contributes its proven software and process expertise in e-commerce
fulfillment to the partnership. With its own network of six warehouses in
Austria, Germany, France, the UK, and the USA, it already operates a scalable
infrastructure that supports international brands in their growth. One example
is pet-tracker provider Tractive, which has successfully scaled its business
from the EU to the UK and the US using Quivo's structures. GWC
(https://www.gwclogistics.com/) , as Qatar's logistics market leader, opens the
doors to the region and complements the strategic partnership with its extensive
infrastructure and market knowledge.
"E-commerce is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the GCC region," emphasizes
Matthew Kearns, Acting Group CEO of GWC. "As the regional market leader, we are
constantly expanding our offering. With Quivo at our side, we now provide
customers with a fully integrated fulfillment solution - covering everything
from storage and processing to delivery."
For Quivo, the collaboration means access to a new growth market and fresh
capital for further product development. GWC expands its portfolio with the
highly demanded e-commerce fulfillment service and gains easier access to the
European market. Customers of both companies benefit by being able to seamlessly
scale their products between Europe, the USA, and the Middle East.
Additional press images are available for download here
(https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1VAOVSaL7EYQ8qCOlLSNUq_bWeHyAA3OM) .
Contact:
Rita Korunka,
Reiter PR
+43 664 480 5971
mailto:rita.korunka@reiterpr.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/181182/6136157
OTS: Quivo - a Brand of Logsta GmbH
The e-commerce market in the Gulf States, members of the Gulf Cooperation
Council (GCC), is booming and is expected to nearly double by 2029, reaching
around USD 47 billion. In Saudi Arabia, the market is projected to grow from USD
10 billion (2022) to USD 23 billion (2027), in the UAE from USD 12.3 to 17.2
billion, and in Qatar from USD 1.8 to 3.5 billion, according to the Seamless GCC
Market Report 2024. With internet penetration exceeding 99 percent and a young,
digitally oriented population, the GCC markets offer ideal conditions for
expansion.
Customers of Both Companies Benefit from the Partnership
Quivo contributes its proven software and process expertise in e-commerce
fulfillment to the partnership. With its own network of six warehouses in
Austria, Germany, France, the UK, and the USA, it already operates a scalable
infrastructure that supports international brands in their growth. One example
is pet-tracker provider Tractive, which has successfully scaled its business
from the EU to the UK and the US using Quivo's structures. GWC
(https://www.gwclogistics.com/) , as Qatar's logistics market leader, opens the
doors to the region and complements the strategic partnership with its extensive
infrastructure and market knowledge.
"E-commerce is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the GCC region," emphasizes
Matthew Kearns, Acting Group CEO of GWC. "As the regional market leader, we are
constantly expanding our offering. With Quivo at our side, we now provide
customers with a fully integrated fulfillment solution - covering everything
from storage and processing to delivery."
For Quivo, the collaboration means access to a new growth market and fresh
capital for further product development. GWC expands its portfolio with the
highly demanded e-commerce fulfillment service and gains easier access to the
European market. Customers of both companies benefit by being able to seamlessly
scale their products between Europe, the USA, and the Middle East.
Additional press images are available for download here
(https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1VAOVSaL7EYQ8qCOlLSNUq_bWeHyAA3OM) .
Contact:
Rita Korunka,
Reiter PR
+43 664 480 5971
mailto:rita.korunka@reiterpr.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/181182/6136157
OTS: Quivo - a Brand of Logsta GmbH
Autor folgen
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte