Quivo and GWC Launch Strategic Partnership for E-Commerce Fulfillment in the Gulf States (FOTO)

Vienna/Doha (ots) - European technology and logistics scale-up Quivo and GWC, a

MENA logistics leader, are joining forces to meet the growing demand for

professional e-commerce fulfillment in the Gulf States. The partnership, sealed

through a strategic investment of EUR 5.2 million by GWC, marks the beginning of

a joint expansion into the markets of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and

Saudi Arabia.



The first GWC warehouse in Qatar has already been equipped with Quivo software,

with further sites in Dubai and Saudi Arabia to follow in the coming months.

"With GWC we have found the ideal partner to bring our fulfillment expertise to

one of the most dynamic regions in the world," says Georg Weiß, Co-Founder and

CEO of Quivo (https://quivo.co/) . His fellow Co-Founder and CEO, Christoph

Glatzl, adds: "Together we are expanding a network that not only facilitates

international brands' entry into the Gulf States, but also enables seamless

intra-GCC expansion, giving them genuine access to a rapidly growing market of

millions of digitally savvy consumers for the first time."





Market with Rapid Growth Potential



The e-commerce market in the Gulf States, members of the Gulf Cooperation

Council (GCC), is booming and is expected to nearly double by 2029, reaching

around USD 47 billion. In Saudi Arabia, the market is projected to grow from USD

10 billion (2022) to USD 23 billion (2027), in the UAE from USD 12.3 to 17.2

billion, and in Qatar from USD 1.8 to 3.5 billion, according to the Seamless GCC

Market Report 2024. With internet penetration exceeding 99 percent and a young,

digitally oriented population, the GCC markets offer ideal conditions for

expansion.



Customers of Both Companies Benefit from the Partnership



Quivo contributes its proven software and process expertise in e-commerce

fulfillment to the partnership. With its own network of six warehouses in

Austria, Germany, France, the UK, and the USA, it already operates a scalable

infrastructure that supports international brands in their growth. One example

is pet-tracker provider Tractive, which has successfully scaled its business

from the EU to the UK and the US using Quivo's structures. GWC

(https://www.gwclogistics.com/) , as Qatar's logistics market leader, opens the

doors to the region and complements the strategic partnership with its extensive

infrastructure and market knowledge.



"E-commerce is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the GCC region," emphasizes

Matthew Kearns, Acting Group CEO of GWC. "As the regional market leader, we are

constantly expanding our offering. With Quivo at our side, we now provide

customers with a fully integrated fulfillment solution - covering everything

from storage and processing to delivery."



For Quivo, the collaboration means access to a new growth market and fresh

capital for further product development. GWC expands its portfolio with the

highly demanded e-commerce fulfillment service and gains easier access to the

European market. Customers of both companies benefit by being able to seamlessly

scale their products between Europe, the USA, and the Middle East.



Additional press images are available for download here

(https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1VAOVSaL7EYQ8qCOlLSNUq_bWeHyAA3OM) .



Contact:



Rita Korunka,

Reiter PR

+43 664 480 5971

mailto:rita.korunka@reiterpr.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/181182/6136157

OTS: Quivo - a Brand of Logsta GmbH







