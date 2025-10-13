Discover Alzchem's Creavitalis: High-Protein Creatine Hits Stores in Oct

Ehrmann and Alzchem have partnered to launch a new high-protein creatine product line called "Ehrmann High Protein Creatine" starting October 2025.

The product line features Creavitalis, a high-quality creatine produced in Germany, available in puddings, drinks, and bars.

Each serving of the new products contains 1.5 g of Creavitalis and is free from sugar, lactose, and gluten, while being low in fat.

The product flavors include chocolate and white chocolate puddings, chocolate and pistachio drinks, and peanut caramel choc and white choc strawberry bars.

The collaboration aims to integrate scientifically proven ingredients into everyday nutrition, enhancing the functional food market.

Alzchem, a specialty chemicals company, focuses on sustainable solutions and has reported significant sales and EBITDA figures in 2024, emphasizing its role in various industries.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at Alzchem Group is on 30.10.2025.

The price of Alzchem Group at the time of the news was 158,20EUR and was up +2,13 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.265,86PKT (+1,02 %).





