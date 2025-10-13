Steico SE: 9M 2025 Posts Solid Earnings Amid Slower Market Recovery

STEICO SE reported solid earnings for the first nine months of 2025 despite a slower market recovery.

The construction industry is stabilizing, but the upward trend in some markets is less dynamic than expected.

A production breakdown in June 2025 led to increased delivery times for wood fibre insulation materials, affecting sales.

Third-quarter sales were slightly lower than planned at €92.5 million, with cumulative sales up 0.8% compared to the previous year.

EBIT for the first nine months was €29.1 million, with an EBIT margin of 9.6%, below the previous year's period due to fewer special effects.

The management adjusted its full-year forecast, expecting revenue to be 1% to 3% above the previous year, with EBIT between €30 million and €35 million.

The price of Steico at the time of the news was 21,625EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,750EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,58 % since publication.






