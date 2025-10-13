Steico SE: 9M 2025 Posts Solid Earnings Amid Slower Market Recovery
STEICO SE demonstrates resilience with solid earnings amid a tepid market recovery. Despite a production hiccup in June, sales remain steady, and management forecasts a modest revenue increase.
- STEICO SE reported solid earnings for the first nine months of 2025 despite a slower market recovery.
- The construction industry is stabilizing, but the upward trend in some markets is less dynamic than expected.
- A production breakdown in June 2025 led to increased delivery times for wood fibre insulation materials, affecting sales.
- Third-quarter sales were slightly lower than planned at €92.5 million, with cumulative sales up 0.8% compared to the previous year.
- EBIT for the first nine months was €29.1 million, with an EBIT margin of 9.6%, below the previous year's period due to fewer special effects.
- The management adjusted its full-year forecast, expecting revenue to be 1% to 3% above the previous year, with EBIT between €30 million and €35 million.
The price of Steico at the time of the news was 21,625EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,750EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,58 % since publication.
+0,69 %
-8,78 %
-12,70 %
-11,62 %
-9,94 %
-54,24 %
-55,90 %
+213,28 %
+16,62 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte