LTS expands its CDMO capabilities with the acquisition of Renaissance Lakewood
Andernach (ots) - LTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG ("LTS"), a leading
pharmaceutical technology company today announces the acquisition of Renaissance
Lakewood, LLC ("Renaissance"), a US-based contract development and manufacturing
organization (CDMO) specializing in nasal sprays and sterile dosage forms.
With the acquisition, Renaissance facilities will become part of the worldwide
operations network of LTS, along with LTS' existing facilities in Andernach,
Germany, West Caldwell, NJ, US, St. Paul, MN, US and Netanya, Israel.
The acquisition of Renaissance marks a significant milestone in LTS's strategy
to expand its capabilities in the CDMO space. Renaissance brings deep expertise,
state-of-the-art manufacturing infrastructure, and a talented workforce of
approximately 500 employees. This move enables LTS to offer a broader range of
drug delivery solutions and strengthens its position within the CDMO community.
Founded in 1979 and currently owned by RoundTable Healthcare Partners,
Renaissance is headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey. The company operates
multiple manufacturing suites for unit-dose, bi-dose, multi-dose nasal sprays,
and small-volume parenteral fill-finish vials. Its laboratories support R&D
formulation development and spray characterization, making Renaissance a
comprehensive partner from development through commercial launch.
This acquisition aligns with LTS's commitment to innovation and excellence in
drug delivery. By integrating Renaissance's capabilities, LTS will be better
positioned to serve pharmaceutical and biotech partners across a wider spectrum
of therapeutic modalities.
Bas van Buijtenen, CEO of LTS, commented: "We are delighted to welcome
Renaissance Lakewood to the LTS family. This acquisition marks a significant
step in our strategy to expand our CDMO capabilities and strengthen our position
as a global leader in innovative drug delivery solutions. Renaissance's
expertise in nasal sprays and sterile dosage forms perfectly complements our
existing portfolio and will enable us to offer even greater value to our
partners and patients worldwide. We look forward to working together to drive
innovation and deliver high-quality solutions across a broader range of
therapeutic modalities."
Serge Maltais, President & CEO of Renaissance added: "I am incredibly proud of
what we have built at Renaissance thanks to the hard work and dedication of our
employees. Now, as part of the LTS family, our combined strengths will position
us even better to meet the complex needs of our clients and deliver greater
value to the industry. We are excited to begin this new chapter and look forward
to achieving success together."
The transaction is expected to close before end of November 2025, subject to
regulatory approvals.
About LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG
We CARE. We CREATE. We DELIVER. The driving philosophy behind LTS. As a trusted
technology partner for the pharmaceutical industry, we develop and manufacture
innovative drug delivery systems such as Transdermal Patches ("TTS") and Oral
Thin Films ("OTF") as well as wearable drug delivery devices ("OBDS"). LTS´
commercial offering encompasses more than 20 marketed products and a diverse
pipeline of more than 40 development projects targeting multiple disease
indications. LTS's innovation pipeline contains both partner-funded as well as
proprietary, LTS-funded projects. LTS maintains its leading position through the
continuous refinement of its core TTS and OTF technologies and by advancing
emerging drug delivery technologies, including Microneedle Array Patches ("MAP")
for the transdermal delivery of small and large molecules, biological actives
and vaccines. With its SorrelTM wearable drug delivery platform LTS offers
patient friendly solutions for complex drugs delivery at home. Founded in 1984,
LTS operates today from four sites: in Andernach, Germany, West Caldwell, NJ,
USA, St. Paul, MN, USA and Netanya, Israel. LTS has also a representative office
in Shanghai, China. Learn more about LTS http://www.ltslohmann.com .
About Renaissance Lakewood, LLC ("Renaissance")
Renaissance is a US-based contract development and manufacturing organization
(CDMO) for pharmaceutical and biotech. With over 20 years of experience in nasal
sprays and sterile dosage forms, Renaissance has a consistent track record of
providing exceptional service and resources to clients from the development
stage through commercial launch. Learn more about Renaissance at:
http://www.renpharm.com
For further information, please contact:
LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG
Dr Iris Schnitzler: mailto:iris.schnitzler@ltslohmann.com; +49 2632 992589
Renaissance Media Contact
mailto:media@renpharm.com
732-730-3262
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/104873/6136521
OTS: LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG
