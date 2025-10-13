    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    LTS expands its CDMO capabilities with the acquisition of Renaissance Lakewood

    Andernach (ots) - LTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG ("LTS"), a leading
    pharmaceutical technology company today announces the acquisition of Renaissance
    Lakewood, LLC ("Renaissance"), a US-based contract development and manufacturing
    organization (CDMO) specializing in nasal sprays and sterile dosage forms.

    With the acquisition, Renaissance facilities will become part of the worldwide
    operations network of LTS, along with LTS' existing facilities in Andernach,
    Germany, West Caldwell, NJ, US, St. Paul, MN, US and Netanya, Israel.

    The acquisition of Renaissance marks a significant milestone in LTS's strategy
    to expand its capabilities in the CDMO space. Renaissance brings deep expertise,
    state-of-the-art manufacturing infrastructure, and a talented workforce of
    approximately 500 employees. This move enables LTS to offer a broader range of
    drug delivery solutions and strengthens its position within the CDMO community.

    Founded in 1979 and currently owned by RoundTable Healthcare Partners,
    Renaissance is headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey. The company operates
    multiple manufacturing suites for unit-dose, bi-dose, multi-dose nasal sprays,
    and small-volume parenteral fill-finish vials. Its laboratories support R&D
    formulation development and spray characterization, making Renaissance a
    comprehensive partner from development through commercial launch.

    This acquisition aligns with LTS's commitment to innovation and excellence in
    drug delivery. By integrating Renaissance's capabilities, LTS will be better
    positioned to serve pharmaceutical and biotech partners across a wider spectrum
    of therapeutic modalities.

    Bas van Buijtenen, CEO of LTS, commented: "We are delighted to welcome
    Renaissance Lakewood to the LTS family. This acquisition marks a significant
    step in our strategy to expand our CDMO capabilities and strengthen our position
    as a global leader in innovative drug delivery solutions. Renaissance's
    expertise in nasal sprays and sterile dosage forms perfectly complements our
    existing portfolio and will enable us to offer even greater value to our
    partners and patients worldwide. We look forward to working together to drive
    innovation and deliver high-quality solutions across a broader range of
    therapeutic modalities."

    Serge Maltais, President & CEO of Renaissance added: "I am incredibly proud of
    what we have built at Renaissance thanks to the hard work and dedication of our
    employees. Now, as part of the LTS family, our combined strengths will position
    us even better to meet the complex needs of our clients and deliver greater
    value to the industry. We are excited to begin this new chapter and look forward
    to achieving success together."

    The transaction is expected to close before end of November 2025, subject to
    regulatory approvals.

    About LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG

    We CARE. We CREATE. We DELIVER. The driving philosophy behind LTS. As a trusted
    technology partner for the pharmaceutical industry, we develop and manufacture
    innovative drug delivery systems such as Transdermal Patches ("TTS") and Oral
    Thin Films ("OTF") as well as wearable drug delivery devices ("OBDS"). LTS´
    commercial offering encompasses more than 20 marketed products and a diverse
    pipeline of more than 40 development projects targeting multiple disease
    indications. LTS's innovation pipeline contains both partner-funded as well as
    proprietary, LTS-funded projects. LTS maintains its leading position through the
    continuous refinement of its core TTS and OTF technologies and by advancing
    emerging drug delivery technologies, including Microneedle Array Patches ("MAP")
    for the transdermal delivery of small and large molecules, biological actives
    and vaccines. With its SorrelTM wearable drug delivery platform LTS offers
    patient friendly solutions for complex drugs delivery at home. Founded in 1984,
    LTS operates today from four sites: in Andernach, Germany, West Caldwell, NJ,
    USA, St. Paul, MN, USA and Netanya, Israel. LTS has also a representative office
    in Shanghai, China. Learn more about LTS http://www.ltslohmann.com .

    About Renaissance Lakewood, LLC ("Renaissance")

    Renaissance is a US-based contract development and manufacturing organization
    (CDMO) for pharmaceutical and biotech. With over 20 years of experience in nasal
    sprays and sterile dosage forms, Renaissance has a consistent track record of
    providing exceptional service and resources to clients from the development
    stage through commercial launch. Learn more about Renaissance at:
    http://www.renpharm.com

    For further information, please contact:

    LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG
    Dr Iris Schnitzler: mailto:iris.schnitzler@ltslohmann.com; +49 2632 992589

    Renaissance Media Contact
    mailto:media@renpharm.com
    732-730-3262

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/104873/6136521
    OTS: LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG




