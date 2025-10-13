Eightco Invests in Mythical Games to Revolutionize Gaming Identity
Eightco Holdings Inc. partners with Mythical Games to transform digital identity in gaming, joining a powerhouse of investors to redefine trust and security in the industry.
- Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBS) has made a strategic investment in Mythical Games to enhance human verification and digital identity in gaming.
- The investment is part of a Series D financing round, alongside notable investors like ARK Invest and World Foundation, and is expected to close the week of October 20, 2025.
- Eightco aims to establish itself as the authentication and trust layer for the post-AGI world, focusing on digital identity and verification technologies.
- Mythical Games, led by John Linden, is a pioneer in Web3 gaming with popular titles like NFL Rivals and FIFA Rivals, and plans to integrate with Worldchain for enhanced security and verification.
- The partnership will enable seamless interoperability between gaming assets and identities, promoting verified ownership and reducing fraud in the gaming ecosystem.
- Mythical Games has over 9.6 million funded wallets and generates over $400 million annually in NFT sales, indicating a strong user base and market presence.
