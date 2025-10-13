Koelnmesse welcomed three million visitors to the award-winning German Pavilion (FOTO)

Cologne/Osaka (ots) -



- German Pavilion "Wa! Germany" closes after 184 days with over three million

visitors

- Koelnmesse, as the organisation responsible for operations, reports resounding

success



After 184 days, the German Pavilion "Wa! Germany" at Expo 2025 in the Japanese

city of Osaka has closed its doors. More than three million people from around

the world visited the pavilion during this time, and it has now been recognised

with two awards from the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) - the

Sustainability Award and the Silver Award for Theme Development. Koelnmesse

GmbH, commissioned by the Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and

Energy (BMWE) to organise and operate the German Pavilion, reports a resounding

success.





"The German Pavilion has demonstrated impressively how large-scale internationalprojects made in Germany can captivate audiences worldwide," said Gerald Böse,CEO of Koelnmesse GmbH. "The BIE's awards are a special acknowledgement of theconcept, the outstanding teamwork of all those involved - and clear proof thatKoelnmesse continues to set benchmarks in international competition."A flagship project for circular innovationUnder the theme "Shaping a Circular World Together", the German Pavilioncombined architecture, technology and emotion into an immersive experience.Visitors were able to explore how circular economy approaches, urbanagriculture, hydrogen technologies and sustainable design can pave the waytowards a sustainable future."Our aim was to present Germany as a land of innovation and as a driving forcefor a circular future," explained Commissioner General Patrick Specht ofGermany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy. "That we were ableto inspire more than three million visitors with our pavilion, and wereadditionally honoured with the Sustainability Award as well as the Silver Awardfor Theme Development, is a tremendous achievement. It shows how strongly ourconcept resonated with people."Both the concept and its implementation captivated audiences: in visitorsurveys, more than 90 per cent of guests said their expectations had beenexceeded. Many described the German contribution as one of the best at the Expo.Particularly popular was the pavilion mascot Circular, which Expo visitors votedas the most beloved mascot of the entire Expo.Great recognition for the German PavilionShortly before the Expo concluded, the German Pavilion team welcomed itsthree-millionth visitor. At the same time, the Bureau International desExpositions (BIE) also honoured the German Pavilion with two awards: the Silver