Expo 2025 Osaka draws to a close today
Koelnmesse welcomed three million visitors to the award-winning German Pavilion (FOTO)
Cologne/Osaka (ots) -
- German Pavilion "Wa! Germany" closes after 184 days with over three million
visitors
- Koelnmesse, as the organisation responsible for operations, reports resounding
success
After 184 days, the German Pavilion "Wa! Germany" at Expo 2025 in the Japanese
city of Osaka has closed its doors. More than three million people from around
the world visited the pavilion during this time, and it has now been recognised
with two awards from the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) - the
Sustainability Award and the Silver Award for Theme Development. Koelnmesse
GmbH, commissioned by the Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and
Energy (BMWE) to organise and operate the German Pavilion, reports a resounding
success.
- German Pavilion "Wa! Germany" closes after 184 days with over three million
visitors
- Koelnmesse, as the organisation responsible for operations, reports resounding
success
After 184 days, the German Pavilion "Wa! Germany" at Expo 2025 in the Japanese
city of Osaka has closed its doors. More than three million people from around
the world visited the pavilion during this time, and it has now been recognised
with two awards from the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) - the
Sustainability Award and the Silver Award for Theme Development. Koelnmesse
GmbH, commissioned by the Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and
Energy (BMWE) to organise and operate the German Pavilion, reports a resounding
success.
"The German Pavilion has demonstrated impressively how large-scale international
projects made in Germany can captivate audiences worldwide," said Gerald Böse,
CEO of Koelnmesse GmbH. "The BIE's awards are a special acknowledgement of the
concept, the outstanding teamwork of all those involved - and clear proof that
Koelnmesse continues to set benchmarks in international competition."
A flagship project for circular innovation
Under the theme "Shaping a Circular World Together", the German Pavilion
combined architecture, technology and emotion into an immersive experience.
Visitors were able to explore how circular economy approaches, urban
agriculture, hydrogen technologies and sustainable design can pave the way
towards a sustainable future.
"Our aim was to present Germany as a land of innovation and as a driving force
for a circular future," explained Commissioner General Patrick Specht of
Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy. "That we were able
to inspire more than three million visitors with our pavilion, and were
additionally honoured with the Sustainability Award as well as the Silver Award
for Theme Development, is a tremendous achievement. It shows how strongly our
concept resonated with people."
Both the concept and its implementation captivated audiences: in visitor
surveys, more than 90 per cent of guests said their expectations had been
exceeded. Many described the German contribution as one of the best at the Expo.
Particularly popular was the pavilion mascot Circular, which Expo visitors voted
as the most beloved mascot of the entire Expo.
Great recognition for the German Pavilion
Shortly before the Expo concluded, the German Pavilion team welcomed its
three-millionth visitor. At the same time, the Bureau International des
Expositions (BIE) also honoured the German Pavilion with two awards: the Silver
projects made in Germany can captivate audiences worldwide," said Gerald Böse,
CEO of Koelnmesse GmbH. "The BIE's awards are a special acknowledgement of the
concept, the outstanding teamwork of all those involved - and clear proof that
Koelnmesse continues to set benchmarks in international competition."
A flagship project for circular innovation
Under the theme "Shaping a Circular World Together", the German Pavilion
combined architecture, technology and emotion into an immersive experience.
Visitors were able to explore how circular economy approaches, urban
agriculture, hydrogen technologies and sustainable design can pave the way
towards a sustainable future.
"Our aim was to present Germany as a land of innovation and as a driving force
for a circular future," explained Commissioner General Patrick Specht of
Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy. "That we were able
to inspire more than three million visitors with our pavilion, and were
additionally honoured with the Sustainability Award as well as the Silver Award
for Theme Development, is a tremendous achievement. It shows how strongly our
concept resonated with people."
Both the concept and its implementation captivated audiences: in visitor
surveys, more than 90 per cent of guests said their expectations had been
exceeded. Many described the German contribution as one of the best at the Expo.
Particularly popular was the pavilion mascot Circular, which Expo visitors voted
as the most beloved mascot of the entire Expo.
Great recognition for the German Pavilion
Shortly before the Expo concluded, the German Pavilion team welcomed its
three-millionth visitor. At the same time, the Bureau International des
Expositions (BIE) also honoured the German Pavilion with two awards: the Silver
Autor folgen