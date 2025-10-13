    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht

    Expo 2025 Osaka draws to a close today

    Koelnmesse welcomed three million visitors to the award-winning German Pavilion (FOTO)

    Cologne/Osaka (ots) -

    - German Pavilion "Wa! Germany" closes after 184 days with over three million
    visitors
    - Koelnmesse, as the organisation responsible for operations, reports resounding
    success

    After 184 days, the German Pavilion "Wa! Germany" at Expo 2025 in the Japanese
    city of Osaka has closed its doors. More than three million people from around
    the world visited the pavilion during this time, and it has now been recognised
    with two awards from the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) - the
    Sustainability Award and the Silver Award for Theme Development. Koelnmesse
    GmbH, commissioned by the Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and
    Energy (BMWE) to organise and operate the German Pavilion, reports a resounding
    success.

    "The German Pavilion has demonstrated impressively how large-scale international
    projects made in Germany can captivate audiences worldwide," said Gerald Böse,
    CEO of Koelnmesse GmbH. "The BIE's awards are a special acknowledgement of the
    concept, the outstanding teamwork of all those involved - and clear proof that
    Koelnmesse continues to set benchmarks in international competition."

    A flagship project for circular innovation

    Under the theme "Shaping a Circular World Together", the German Pavilion
    combined architecture, technology and emotion into an immersive experience.
    Visitors were able to explore how circular economy approaches, urban
    agriculture, hydrogen technologies and sustainable design can pave the way
    towards a sustainable future.

    "Our aim was to present Germany as a land of innovation and as a driving force
    for a circular future," explained Commissioner General Patrick Specht of
    Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy. "That we were able
    to inspire more than three million visitors with our pavilion, and were
    additionally honoured with the Sustainability Award as well as the Silver Award
    for Theme Development, is a tremendous achievement. It shows how strongly our
    concept resonated with people."

    Both the concept and its implementation captivated audiences: in visitor
    surveys, more than 90 per cent of guests said their expectations had been
    exceeded. Many described the German contribution as one of the best at the Expo.
    Particularly popular was the pavilion mascot Circular, which Expo visitors voted
    as the most beloved mascot of the entire Expo.

    Great recognition for the German Pavilion

    Shortly before the Expo concluded, the German Pavilion team welcomed its
    three-millionth visitor. At the same time, the Bureau International des
    Expositions (BIE) also honoured the German Pavilion with two awards: the Silver
