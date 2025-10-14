    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsJl Mag Rare-Earth Ltd. Registered (H) AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Jl Mag Rare-Earth Ltd. Registered (H)
    Almonty Industries, Nouveau Monde Graphite & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Nouveau Monde Graphite +22,81 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Westwater Resources +14,58 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Vulcan Energy Resources +10,41 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Iluka Resources -9,09 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Canaan (A) (A) -9,09 % Halbleiter Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Jl Mag Rare-Earth Ltd. Registered (H) -9,11 % Rohstoffe Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Critical Metals Corporation Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Almonty Industries Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Energy Fuels Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Metaplanet Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
      Lynas Rare Earths Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Arafura Rare earths Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 Almonty Industries 110 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Silber 103 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Gold 54 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Gerresheimer 45 Gesundheitswesen Forum Nachrichten
      Ucore Rare Metals 42 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      PayPal 37 Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten




    Almonty Industries, Nouveau Monde Graphite & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen Frischer Start in den Börsentag: Diese Aktien haben zuletzt für Gesprächsstoff gesorgt – hier kommen die meistgesuchten, meistdiskutierten und heißesten Titel aus der wallstreetONLINE-Community.