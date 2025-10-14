Almonty Industries, Nouveau Monde Graphite & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Nouveau Monde Graphite
|+22,81 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Westwater Resources
|+14,58 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Vulcan Energy Resources
|+10,41 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Iluka Resources
|-9,09 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Canaan (A) (A)
|-9,09 %
|Halbleiter
|🟥
|Jl Mag Rare-Earth Ltd. Registered (H)
|-9,11 %
|Rohstoffe
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Critical Metals Corporation
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Energy Fuels
|Rohstoffe
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Lynas Rare Earths
|Rohstoffe
|Arafura Rare earths
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|110
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Silber
|103
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Gold
|54
|Rohstoffe
|Gerresheimer
|45
|Gesundheitswesen
|Ucore Rare Metals
|42
|Rohstoffe
|PayPal
|37
|Finanzdienstleistungen
Nouveau Monde Graphite
Wochenperformance: +101,56 %
Platz 1
Westwater Resources
Wochenperformance: +112,72 %
Platz 2
Vulcan Energy Resources
Wochenperformance: +1,00 %
Platz 3
Iluka Resources
Wochenperformance: +16,10 %
Platz 4
Canaan (A) (A)
Wochenperformance: +3,77 %
Platz 5
Jl Mag Rare-Earth Ltd. Registered (H)
Wochenperformance: +29,35 %
Platz 6
Critical Metals Corporation
Wochenperformance: +140,82 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +34,85 %
Platz 8
Energy Fuels
Wochenperformance: +45,88 %
Platz 9
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: -21,51 %
Platz 10
Lynas Rare Earths
Wochenperformance: +7,94 %
Platz 11
Arafura Rare earths
Wochenperformance: +75,82 %
Platz 12
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +34,85 %
Platz 13
Silber
Wochenperformance: +9,99 %
Platz 14
Gold
Wochenperformance: +5,04 %
Platz 15
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -24,93 %
Platz 16
Ucore Rare Metals
Wochenperformance: +60,55 %
Platz 17
PayPal
Wochenperformance: -4,96 %
Platz 18
