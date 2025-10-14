Berentzen-Gruppe Reveals Strong 9M 2025 Results, Boosts Revenue Forecast

Berentzen-Gruppe expects a normalized consolidated operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 5.6 million and EBITDA of EUR 12.0 million for the first nine months of 2025, both lower than the previous year.

The decline in revenues is attributed to consumer restraint in the spirits segment in Germany and the sale of the regional mineral water business.

The company has updated its revenue forecast for 2025 to a range of EUR 165.0 to 169.0 million, down from the previous forecast of EUR 172.0 to 178.0 million.

Despite the revenue forecast adjustment, the earnings forecast remains unchanged, with expected EBIT between EUR 8.0 and 9.5 million and EBITDA between EUR 16.9 and 18.4 million.

The preliminary figures are subject to review by the Supervisory Board’s Finance and Audit Committee, with final figures to be published on October 23, 2025.

Berentzen-Gruppe is a listed company in the beverage industry, with segments in Spirits, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Fresh Juice Systems, headquartered in Haselünne, Germany.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at Berentzen-Gruppe is on 23.10.2025.

The price of Berentzen-Gruppe at the time of the news was 3,8150EUR and was down -2,43 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,8500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,92 % since publication.





