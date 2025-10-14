Berentzen-Gruppe: Profitable Amid 2025 Market Challenges in Q3 Results

Berentzen Group reported consolidated revenues of EUR 119.4 million and an operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 5.6 million for the first nine months of 2025.

The company faced a challenging market environment with declining consumer demand in the alcoholic beverage markets and the impact of selling a mineral water plant.

Despite these challenges, Berentzen Group maintained profitability by focusing on margins and costs, achieving a strong EBIT margin in the third quarter.

The revenue forecast for 2025 has been adjusted to EUR 165.0 to 169.0 million, while the earnings forecast remains unchanged, with expected EBIT between EUR 8.0 million and 9.5 million.

The Mio Mio brand showed positive growth with an eight percent increase in revenues, and further innovations are planned for the brand.

Berentzen Group plans to update its strategic guidelines to explore growth opportunities in innovative product categories and new sales markets.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at Berentzen-Gruppe is on 23.10.2025.

The price of Berentzen-Gruppe at the time of the news was 3,8550EUR and was down -1,41 % compared with the previous day.






