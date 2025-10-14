    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsUnternehmensnachrichtenvorwärtsNachricht
    Nuvei Backs Visa Protocol to Boost Agentic Commerce

    Nuvei and Visa join forces to redefine secure AI transactions, enhancing global commerce with the Trusted Agent Protocol.

    Nuvei Backs Visa Protocol to Boost Agentic Commerce
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Nuvei supports Visa's launch of the Trusted Agent Protocol to enhance Agentic Commerce, enabling secure AI-driven transactions for merchants.
    • The Trusted Agent Protocol is part of Visa Intelligent Commerce, allowing merchants to identify legitimate AI agent activities while minimizing changes to existing checkout processes.
    • Nuvei collaborates with Visa on the Agent Enabler pilot, ensuring acquirers can securely support agent-driven transactions at scale.
    • The integrated payments ecosystem from Nuvei aligns with Visa Intelligent Commerce, facilitating seamless adoption of agent-driven payments for merchants.
    • Nuvei aims to innovate in the Agentic Payments ecosystem, ensuring safe, secure, and fast transactions for both agents and merchants.
    • The Trusted Agent Protocol establishes new industry standards for agent-to-merchant connectivity and is accessible at over 150 million Visa-accepting locations globally.






    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken.
