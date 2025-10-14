Nuvei Backs Visa Protocol to Boost Agentic Commerce
Nuvei and Visa join forces to redefine secure AI transactions, enhancing global commerce with the Trusted Agent Protocol.
- Nuvei supports Visa's launch of the Trusted Agent Protocol to enhance Agentic Commerce, enabling secure AI-driven transactions for merchants.
- The Trusted Agent Protocol is part of Visa Intelligent Commerce, allowing merchants to identify legitimate AI agent activities while minimizing changes to existing checkout processes.
- Nuvei collaborates with Visa on the Agent Enabler pilot, ensuring acquirers can securely support agent-driven transactions at scale.
- The integrated payments ecosystem from Nuvei aligns with Visa Intelligent Commerce, facilitating seamless adoption of agent-driven payments for merchants.
- Nuvei aims to innovate in the Agentic Payments ecosystem, ensuring safe, secure, and fast transactions for both agents and merchants.
- The Trusted Agent Protocol establishes new industry standards for agent-to-merchant connectivity and is accessible at over 150 million Visa-accepting locations globally.
