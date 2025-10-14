DAX, Trilogy Metals & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Trilogy Metals
|+21,05 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Odyssey Marine Exploration
|+17,88 %
|Verkehr
|🥉
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals
|+17,06 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Electro Optic Systems
|-13,75 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|-15,60 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|Beyond Meat
|-16,18 %
|Nahrungsmittel
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Critical Metals Corporation
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Northern Dynasty Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|Arafura Rare earths
|Rohstoffe
|InnoCan Pharma Corporation
|Pharmaindustrie
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|Pharmaindustrie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|225
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|129
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Silber
|115
|Rohstoffe
|Gerresheimer
|82
|Gesundheitswesen
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|51
|Pharmaindustrie
|Gold
|47
|Rohstoffe
Trilogy Metals
Wochenperformance: +1,38 %
Wochenperformance: +1,38 %
Platz 1
Odyssey Marine Exploration
Wochenperformance: +56,03 %
Wochenperformance: +56,03 %
Platz 2
Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +6,58 %
Wochenperformance: +6,58 %
Platz 3
Electro Optic Systems
Wochenperformance: -22,41 %
Wochenperformance: -22,41 %
Platz 4
Platz 5
Beyond Meat
Wochenperformance: -54,52 %
Wochenperformance: -54,52 %
Platz 6
Critical Metals Corporation
Wochenperformance: +140,82 %
Wochenperformance: +140,82 %
Platz 7
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: +137,11 %
Wochenperformance: +137,11 %
Platz 8
Northern Dynasty Minerals
Wochenperformance: +45,58 %
Wochenperformance: +45,58 %
Platz 9
Arafura Rare earths
Wochenperformance: +75,82 %
Wochenperformance: +75,82 %
Platz 10
InnoCan Pharma Corporation
Wochenperformance: -1,83 %
Wochenperformance: -1,83 %
Platz 11
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,70 %
Wochenperformance: -0,70 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +34,85 %
Wochenperformance: +34,85 %
Platz 14
Silber
Wochenperformance: +9,99 %
Wochenperformance: +9,99 %
Platz 15
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -24,93 %
Wochenperformance: -24,93 %
Platz 16
Platz 17
Gold
Wochenperformance: +5,04 %
Wochenperformance: +5,04 %
Platz 18
