    DAX, Trilogy Metals & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Trilogy Metals +21,05 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Odyssey Marine Exploration +17,88 % Verkehr Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Rocket Pharmaceuticals +17,06 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Electro Optic Systems -13,75 % Elektrogeräte Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Newron Pharmaceuticals -15,60 % Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Beyond Meat -16,18 % Nahrungsmittel Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Critical Metals Corporation Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 European Lithium Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Northern Dynasty Minerals Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Arafura Rare earths Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      InnoCan Pharma Corporation Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Newron Pharmaceuticals Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 225 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Almonty Industries 129 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Silber 115 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Gerresheimer 82 Gesundheitswesen Forum Nachrichten
      Newron Pharmaceuticals 51 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Gold 47 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten




    Autor
    Markt Bote
    Mehr anzeigen
    Markt Bote ist ein Autor von wallstreetONLINE und liefert automatisierte, dynamische Inhalte zu aktuellen Marktbewegungen. Im Fokus stehen Tops und Flops, Branchentrends und Impulse aus der Community. Ob Tech-Aktien, Rohstoffe oder Krypto – die Beiträge sind kurz, prägnant und regen zur Diskussion an, sodass Leser schnell einen Überblick gewinnen und eigene Marktideen entwickeln können.
    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    16 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    DAX, Trilogy Metals & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.