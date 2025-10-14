Salzgitter AG's EUR 500M Bond Offer Tied to Aurubis Shares

Salzgitter AG is launching a EUR 500 million offering of senior unsecured bonds exchangeable for shares of Aurubis AG, due in 2032.

The bonds will be offered to institutional investors outside the U.S. and other specified jurisdictions through an accelerated bookbuilding process.

Proceeds from the bond offering will be used for general business purposes, including SALCOS stage one expenditure and restructuring measures.

The bonds will have a maturity of seven years, with an initial exchange price set at a premium of 30% to 35% above the placement price of Aurubis AG shares.

Holders of the bonds can require early redemption on the fifth anniversary of the issue date, and the bonds are expected to bear interest between 2.875% and 3.375% per annum.

A stock lending arrangement will be established to facilitate hedging activities for certain bond subscribers, and the bonds are intended to be listed on the Open Market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Salzgitter is on 10.11.2025.

The price of Salzgitter at the time of the news was 30,76EUR and was down -3,42 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 31,12EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,17 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.022,51PKT (-1,49 %).





