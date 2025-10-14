A1 Group's Q3 & YTD 2025 Results: Telekom Austria Shines!

Revenues increased by 3.5% in Q3 2025 compared to Q3 2024, driven by equipment revenues (ICT).

Service revenues grew by 0.7% in Q3 2025, with strong growth in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) offsetting a decline in Austria.

Core operating expenses (OPEX) remained stable in Q3 2025 due to a focus on efficiency, which offset product-related increases.

EBITDA rose by 2.8% in Q3 2025, with the highest contributions from Bulgaria and Belarus.

The net result was 6.0% higher in Q1-Q3 2025, supported by an improved financial result.

Free cash flow increased by 52% in Q1-Q3 2025, mainly due to lower capital expenditures (CAPEX) and an increase in the operational result.

The next important date, quarterly report, at Telekom Austria is on 14.10.2025.

The price of Telekom Austria at the time of the news was 9,0300EUR and was down -0,44 % compared with the previous day.






