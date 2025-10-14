EuroTeleSites Q3 Revenue Soars to mEUR 70.5, EBITDAaL Margin at 58.3%
EuroTeleSites shines in Q3/2025 with notable revenue growth and strategic advancements, bolstered by a positive industry outlook and Fitch's confidence in their trajectory.
- EuroTeleSites reported a revenue increase to mEUR 70.5 in Q3/2025, marking a 3.6% year-over-year growth.
- The company achieved an EBITDA of mEUR 60.6 with an EBITDA margin of 86.0%, and an EBITDAaL of mEUR 41.0 with a margin of 58.3%.
- EuroTeleSites expanded its infrastructure by rolling out 47 new sites, bringing the total to 13,739, and onboarded 77 new tenants.
- CAPEX for the period was mEUR 11.1, which is mEUR 2.6 lower than the previous year, with increased rollout activities and maintenance investments.
- Fitch revised EuroTeleSites' outlook to 'Positive' and reaffirmed its investment-grade rating, reflecting confidence in the company's financial strength and strategic direction.
- The telecom sector is experiencing significant growth, with global 5G connections surpassing 2.6 billion by mid-2025, and EuroTeleSites anticipates approximately 4% revenue growth for the full year 2025.
