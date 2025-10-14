HomeToGo Forecasts €400M Revenue, €40M EBITDA Post-Interhome Deal by 2025
HomeToGo SE is redefining its financial landscape post-Interhome acquisition, forecasting €400M in revenues and pivoting towards a B2B-centric strategy.
- HomeToGo SE has updated its financial guidance for FY/25 following the acquisition of Interhome, estimating IFRS Revenues of approximately €400M and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately €40M on a pro-forma basis.
- The updated guidance reflects the expected impact of the Interhome acquisition, which was successfully closed on 28 August 2025.
- On a statutory basis, HomeToGo SE expects IFRS Revenues of more than €260M and Adjusted EBITDA of more than €11M for the period from 28 August 2025 to 31 December 2025.
- The negative deviation in Adjusted EBITDA from the previous guidance is due to Interhome's seasonal business model, which results in a negative Adjusted EBITDA in Q4.
- Free Cash Flow is not expected to be positive for the combined group on a statutory basis in 2025 due to the seasonal nature of Interhome's business model.
- HomeToGo will no longer provide guidance for Booking Revenues, reflecting a strategic shift towards the B2B-led HomeToGo_PRO segment following the Interhome acquisition.
The next important date, Q3 2025 Financial Results and Earnings Call, at HomeToGo is on 13.11.2025.
