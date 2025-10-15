Cicor Technologies Thrives with Strong Orders Despite Challenges

Cicor Technologies Ltd reported a 33% increase in quarterly sales, reaching CHF 160.1 million, with a year-to-date total of CHF 440.8 million, up 25.4%.

The company achieved a strong order intake of CHF 174.5 million, resulting in a book-to-bill rate of 1.09.

Despite overall growth, organic sales declined by 1.1% in Q3 2025, primarily due to the Advanced Substrates division and inventory reductions by medical sector customers.

The Electronic Manufacturing Services division experienced organic growth, gaining market share despite an 8.1% decline in the European EMS market in the first half of 2025.

New orders in the aerospace and defense sector are expected to strengthen growth in the last quarter of 2025.

Cicor operates globally with approximately 4,400 employees across 13 countries, providing full-cycle electronic solutions for medical, industrial, and aerospace & defense industries.

The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Cicor Technologies is on 15.10.2025.

The price of Cicor Technologies at the time of the news was 211,00EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 211,50EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,24 % since publication.





