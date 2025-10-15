Almonty Industries, Papa John's International & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Papa John's International
|+15,67 %
|Nahrungsmittel
|🥈
|Telix Pharmaceuticals
|+10,65 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|International Tower Hill Mines
|+8,19 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|DroneShield
|-5,14 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|Boss Energy
|-6,82 %
|Öl/Gas
|🟥
|Nova Minerals
|-9,09 %
|Rohstoffe
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Northern Dynasty Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|Critical Metals Corporation
|Rohstoffe
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|Arafura Rare earths
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|158
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|136
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Silber
|73
|Rohstoffe
|ThyssenKrupp
|43
|Stahl und Bergbau
|DroneShield
|42
|Sonstige Technologie
|Novavax
|35
|Biotechnologie
