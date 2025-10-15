Salzgitter AG's €500M Bonds: A Gateway to Aurubis Shares

Salzgitter AG successfully placed EUR 500 million bonds exchangeable for shares of Aurubis AG.

The bonds have a coupon rate of 3.375% and an exchange price of EUR 145.80.

The bonds are due in 2032 and will be issued at a principal amount of €100,000 each.

Proceeds from the bond issuance will be used for general business purposes, SALCOS stage one expenditure, and restructuring measures.

The initial exchange price represents a 35% premium above the placement price of Aurubis AG shares, with 3.4 million shares underlying the bonds.

BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, Deutsche Bank, and UniCredit acted as Joint Global Coordinators for the transaction.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Salzgitter is on 10.11.2025.

The price of Salzgitter at the time of the news was 31,02EUR and was down -0,74 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 30,92EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,32 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.076,74PKT (+0,15 %).





