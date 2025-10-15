    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus

    Airbus verdoppelt Eurofighter-Produktion

    Foto: Eurofighter (Archiv), via dts Nachrichtenagentur
    Taufkirchen (dts Nachrichtenagentur) - Die deutsche Rüstungsindustrie erwartet neue Großaufträge für den Kampfjet Eurofighter. Noch in dieser Woche soll Airbus Defence and Space den Auftrag für 20 neue Maschinen für die Bundeswehr erhalten, nachdem der Haushaltsausschuss vergangene Woche grünes Licht für die Beschaffung gegeben hat.

    Für Airbus ist das aber nur der Anfang. "Wir haben in der Vergangenheit dafür gekämpft, die notwendige Produktionsrate von zehn Maschinen pro Jahr zu halten", sagte Spartenchef Michael Schöllhorn dem "Handelsblatt". "Nun verdoppeln für die Rate in Erwartung von weiteren Aufträgen."

    Konkret werden die an dem Eurofighter-Konsortium beteiligten Firmen die Produktion der Komponenten in den kommenden Monaten hochfahren. Mit 46 Prozent ist Airbus mit seinen deutschen und spanischen Töchtern der wichtigste Partner, 33 Prozent hält die britische BAE-Systems, 21 Prozent die italienische Leonardo. Zurzeit unterhalten Spanien, Italien und Deutschland noch Endmontagen für das Gemeinschaftsprojekt.

    Der wichtigste deutsche Standort ist Manching bei Ingolstadt, wo insgesamt 6.000 Menschen für die Bereiche Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt arbeiten. Der Auftrag, der auch die Lieferung von Simulatoren und Ersatzteilen umfasst, beläuft sich laut Verteidigungsministerium auf 3,75 Milliarden Euro.

    Verfasst von Redaktion dts
    3 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
