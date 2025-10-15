Wirtschaft
Airbus verdoppelt Eurofighter-Produktion
Foto: Eurofighter (Archiv), via dts Nachrichtenagentur
Taufkirchen (dts Nachrichtenagentur) - Die deutsche Rüstungsindustrie erwartet neue Großaufträge für den Kampfjet Eurofighter. Noch in dieser Woche soll Airbus Defence and Space den Auftrag für 20 neue Maschinen für die Bundeswehr erhalten, nachdem der Haushaltsausschuss vergangene Woche grünes Licht für die Beschaffung gegeben hat.
Für Airbus ist das aber nur der Anfang. "Wir haben in der Vergangenheit dafür gekämpft, die notwendige Produktionsrate von zehn Maschinen pro Jahr zu halten", sagte Spartenchef Michael Schöllhorn dem "Handelsblatt". "Nun verdoppeln für die Rate in Erwartung von weiteren Aufträgen."
Konkret werden die an dem Eurofighter-Konsortium beteiligten Firmen die Produktion der Komponenten in den kommenden Monaten hochfahren. Mit 46 Prozent ist Airbus mit seinen deutschen und spanischen Töchtern der wichtigste Partner, 33 Prozent hält die britische BAE-Systems, 21 Prozent die italienische Leonardo. Zurzeit unterhalten Spanien, Italien und Deutschland noch Endmontagen für das Gemeinschaftsprojekt.
Der wichtigste deutsche Standort ist Manching bei Ingolstadt, wo insgesamt 6.000 Menschen für die Bereiche Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt arbeiten. Der Auftrag, der auch die Lieferung von Simulatoren und Ersatzteilen umfasst, beläuft sich laut Verteidigungsministerium auf 3,75 Milliarden Euro.
Hobbydigger schrieb 17.04.25, 17:43
Deutsche Bank Research hat Airbus auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 183 Euro belassen. Andere Kursziele 175-205 . Airbus wird u.a. auch von weiteren Aufträgen profitieren. China hat bereits mitgeteilt keine Flugzeuge mehr bei Boeing zu bestellen.mitdiskutieren »
https://www.finanznachrichten.de/nachrichten-2025-04/65148071-deutsche-bank-research-stuft-airbus-auf-buy-322.htm

wünsche schöne Ostertage

HD
wünsche schöne Ostertage
HD
https://www.finanznachrichten.de/nachrichten-2025-04/65148071-deutsche-bank-research-stuft-airbus-auf-buy-322.htm
wünsche schöne Ostertage
HD
Int_Bilanzbuchhalter schrieb 04.04.25, 07:02
Im Foreign Trade Barriers Report der US-Regierung werden auf Seite 158 die Subventionen für Airbus beanstandet.mitdiskutieren »
Government Support for Airbus
In October 2019, after 15 years of litigation, the WTO authorized the United States to take $7.5 billion in
trade countermeasures in the dispute against the EU, France, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom
regarding their illegal subsidies for the Airbus consortium.
On June 15, 2021, the United States and the EU announced a cooperative framework to address the large
civil aircraft disputes. The cooperative framework suspended each side’s tariffs related to this dispute for
five years. The United States and the EU also agreed to principles for government support in this sector,
including their shared intent that any financing for the production or development of large civil aircraft be
on market terms. The United States and the EU further agreed to collaborate on jointly analyzing and
addressing non-market policies and practices of third countries that may harm the U.S. and EU large civil
aircraft industries.
Over many years, France, Germany, Spain, and, to a much lesser extent, Belgium, have provided subsidies
to Airbus-affiliated national companies to aid in the development, production, and marketing of Airbus’s
large civil aircraft. These governments have financed from 33 percent to 100 percent of the development
costs (launch aid) for all Airbus aircraft models. They have also provided other forms of support, including
equity infusions, debt forgiveness, debt rollovers, marketing assistance, and research and development
funding, and have applied political and economic pressure on purchasing governments. The cooperative
framework affirms the EU’s intent to provide future funding only on market terms.
In addition to these subsidies, the EU maintains aeronautics research programs that are driven significantly
by a policy intended to enhance the international competitiveness of the EU civil aeronautics industry. EU
Member State governments have spent hundreds of millions of euros to create infrastructure for Airbus
programs.
The United States will monitor any government financing of Airbus closely.
Quelle: https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/files/Press/Reports/2025NTE.pdf
