Infineon reinforces its position as key innovation hub in India with a new state-of-the-art facility in Bengaluru (FOTO)
Bengaluru to form a new, unified location in the Bagmane Solarium Tech Park.
- The modern campus will offer 630,000 square feet of space for up to 4,500
employees, as well as high-tech laboratories
Infineon Technologies, a global leader in power systems and IoT, today announced
the signing of the lease agreement for its new office in Bengaluru and the start
of construction. This marks a milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to
fostering innovation and excellence in the Indian semiconductor industry. The
campus is set to house 4,500 employees by 2030, positioning Infineon for
sustained growth in India. It will provide 170,000 square feet of high-tech
laboratories for semiconductor solutions that drive decarbonization and
digitalization. Full completion and initiation of operations are scheduled for
autumn 2026.
"India's dynamic ecosystem and growing talent pool offer unparalleled
opportunities for technological advancement and business growth," says Vinay
Shenoy, Managing Director of Infineon India. "We are expanding our R&D footprint
in order to harness this potential. We are confident that we can double the
number of employees in India from currently around 2,500 by the beginning of the
next decade to fuel this development. Our new campus in Bengaluru lays the
foundation for this growth path."
Infineon Campus "SILANE" The new Infineon campus, named "SILANE", is located in
the prestigious Bagmane Solarium Tech Park to the east of the city. Spanning
630,000 square feet, the new building
will serve as a central hub for Infineon's operations in Bengaluru, which are
currently covered by two sites and will accommodate the majority of Infineon's
workforce in India.
"The cutting-edge facility that we are leasing will accommodate our growing
workforce, encourage collaboration and provide an innovative environment for our
talents, customers, partners and start-ups," says Ashok Rao, Senior Director for
Finance at Infineon India. "The move comes five years after Infineon's
acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor and aligns with our strategy to unify
operations this year."
Sustainable and efficient working environment for tech talents
Bagmane Solarium Tech Park offers an ecosystem that fosters innovation and
sustainability, providing high-quality amenities such as an on-site children's
daycare facility, a modern gym and a wide selection of restaurants. The building
has been designed to meet internationally recognized environmental, energy
efficiency and health and well-being standards such as LEED Gold and WELL. It
will encourage collaboration through its open and flexible workspaces while
optimizing resource utilization. For example, it will be entirely powered by 100
percent green energy. The site's strategic location is served by two metro lines
and is close to other public transportation; there is also potential future
access to a suburban railway station.
About Infineon Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in
power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with
its products and solutions. The company has around 58,060 employees worldwide
and generated revenue of about EUR15 billion in the 2024 fiscal year (ending 30
September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol:
IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker
symbol: IFNNY).
About Infineon India India is a strategic market and innovation hub for
Infineon. With more than 2,500 employees, Infineon India has been driving R&D
and innovation for almost over 25 years in the country's semiconductor
ecosystem. With its expertise in semiconductor design and software development,
Infineon India drives innovation and sales activities in India. Infineon now
maintains five locations in India.
Further information is available at http://www.infineon.com
Follow us: Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Infineon) - LinkedIn
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/infineon-technologies/)
