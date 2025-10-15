Infineon reinforces its position as key innovation hub in India with a new state-of-the-art facility in Bengaluru (FOTO)

    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsInfineon Technologies AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Infineon Technologies
    Bengaluru, India (ots) - - Infineon will consolidate its two existing sites in
    Bengaluru to form a new, unified location in the Bagmane Solarium Tech Park.

    - The modern campus will offer 630,000 square feet of space for up to 4,500
    employees, as well as high-tech laboratories

    Infineon Technologies, a global leader in power systems and IoT, today announced
    the signing of the lease agreement for its new office in Bengaluru and the start
    of construction. This marks a milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to
    fostering innovation and excellence in the Indian semiconductor industry. The
    campus is set to house 4,500 employees by 2030, positioning Infineon for
    sustained growth in India. It will provide 170,000 square feet of high-tech
    laboratories for semiconductor solutions that drive decarbonization and
    digitalization. Full completion and initiation of operations are scheduled for
    autumn 2026.

    "India's dynamic ecosystem and growing talent pool offer unparalleled
    opportunities for technological advancement and business growth," says Vinay
    Shenoy, Managing Director of Infineon India. "We are expanding our R&D footprint
    in order to harness this potential. We are confident that we can double the
    number of employees in India from currently around 2,500 by the beginning of the
    next decade to fuel this development. Our new campus in Bengaluru lays the
    foundation for this growth path."

    Infineon Campus "SILANE" The new Infineon campus, named "SILANE", is located in
    the prestigious Bagmane Solarium Tech Park to the east of the city. Spanning
    630,000 square feet, the new building

    will serve as a central hub for Infineon's operations in Bengaluru, which are
    currently covered by two sites and will accommodate the majority of Infineon's
    workforce in India.

    "The cutting-edge facility that we are leasing will accommodate our growing
    workforce, encourage collaboration and provide an innovative environment for our
    talents, customers, partners and start-ups," says Ashok Rao, Senior Director for
    Finance at Infineon India. "The move comes five years after Infineon's
    acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor and aligns with our strategy to unify
    operations this year."

    Sustainable and efficient working environment for tech talents

    Bagmane Solarium Tech Park offers an ecosystem that fosters innovation and
    sustainability, providing high-quality amenities such as an on-site children's
    daycare facility, a modern gym and a wide selection of restaurants. The building
    has been designed to meet internationally recognized environmental, energy
    efficiency and health and well-being standards such as LEED Gold and WELL. It
    will encourage collaboration through its open and flexible workspaces while
    optimizing resource utilization. For example, it will be entirely powered by 100
    percent green energy. The site's strategic location is served by two metro lines
    and is close to other public transportation; there is also potential future
    access to a suburban railway station.

    About Infineon Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in
    power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with
    its products and solutions. The company has around 58,060 employees worldwide
    and generated revenue of about EUR15 billion in the 2024 fiscal year (ending 30
    September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol:
    IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker
    symbol: IFNNY).

    About Infineon India India is a strategic market and innovation hub for
    Infineon. With more than 2,500 employees, Infineon India has been driving R&D
    and innovation for almost over 25 years in the country's semiconductor
    ecosystem. With its expertise in semiconductor design and software development,
    Infineon India drives innovation and sales activities in India. Infineon now
    maintains five locations in India.

    Further information is available at http://www.infineon.com

    Follow us: Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Infineon) - LinkedIn
    (https://www.linkedin.com/company/infineon-technologies/)

    Contact:

    Lokesh Dhamija
    E-Mail: mailto:lokesh.dhamija@infineon.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/17888/6137902
    OTS: Infineon Technologies AG
    ISIN: DE0006231004
     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Infineon Technologies Aktie

    Die Infineon Technologies Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +0,85 % und einem Kurs von 32,53 auf Tradegate (15. Oktober 2025, 11:14 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Infineon Technologies Aktie um -2,71 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +1,55 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Infineon Technologies bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 42,47 Mrd..

    Infineon Technologies zahlte zuletzt (2024) eine Dividende von 0,3500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 1,0500 %.

    Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 44,43EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 39,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 49,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +20,00 %/+50,77 % bedeutet.




