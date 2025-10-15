Infineon reinforces its position as key innovation hub in India with a new state-of-the-art facility in Bengaluru (FOTO)

- Infineon will consolidate its two existing sites in Bengaluru to form a new, unified location in the Bagmane Solarium Tech Park. - The modern campus will offer 630,000 square feet of space for up to 4,500 employees, as well as high-tech …



