DAX, Omeros & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: 763307657
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Omeros
|+161,05 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|Veritone
|+59,57 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Fossil Group
|+33,30 %
|Konsum
|🟥
|NioCorp Developments
|-12,43 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Westwater Resources
|-17,34 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Largo
|-48,64 %
|Rohstoffe
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Goldgroup Mining
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Applied Digital Corporation
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|American Critical Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|Critical Metals Corporation
|Rohstoffe
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|256
|-
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|162
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|142
|Rohstoffe
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|78
|Pharmaindustrie
|Silber
|70
|Rohstoffe
|DroneShield
|51
|Sonstige Technologie
Omeros
Wochenperformance: -9,79 %
Wochenperformance: -9,79 %
Platz 1
Veritone
Wochenperformance: +49,65 %
Wochenperformance: +49,65 %
Platz 2
Fossil Group
Wochenperformance: +12,84 %
Wochenperformance: +12,84 %
Platz 3
NioCorp Developments
Wochenperformance: +25,83 %
Wochenperformance: +25,83 %
Platz 4
Westwater Resources
Wochenperformance: +116,28 %
Wochenperformance: +116,28 %
Platz 5
Largo
Wochenperformance: +42,34 %
Wochenperformance: +42,34 %
Platz 6
Goldgroup Mining
Wochenperformance: -2,48 %
Wochenperformance: -2,48 %
Platz 7
Applied Digital Corporation
Wochenperformance: +30,80 %
Wochenperformance: +30,80 %
Platz 8
American Critical Minerals
Wochenperformance: +36,36 %
Wochenperformance: +36,36 %
Platz 9
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: +184,97 %
Wochenperformance: +184,97 %
Platz 10
Critical Metals Corporation
Wochenperformance: +165,93 %
Wochenperformance: +165,93 %
Platz 11
Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Wochenperformance: +36,20 %
Wochenperformance: +36,20 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,56 %
Wochenperformance: -0,56 %
Platz 13
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -26,50 %
Wochenperformance: -26,50 %
Platz 14
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +44,48 %
Wochenperformance: +44,48 %
Platz 15
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -0,78 %
Wochenperformance: -0,78 %
Platz 16
Silber
Wochenperformance: +7,86 %
Wochenperformance: +7,86 %
Platz 17
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -20,49 %
Wochenperformance: -20,49 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte