    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus
    161 Aufrufe 161 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Deutschland bestellt bei Airbus 20 Eurofighter

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Deutschland bestellt 20 Eurofighter für die Bundeswehr.
    • Auslieferung der Jets zwischen 2031 und 2034 geplant.
    • Eurofighter stärken Luftwaffe bis FCAS 2040 einsatzbereit.
    Deutschland bestellt bei Airbus 20 Eurofighter
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    MANCHING (dpa-AFX) - Deutschland hat für die Bundeswehr wie erwartet 20 Eurofighter-Kampfjets bestellt. Die neuen Maschinen sollen in den Jahren 2031 bis 2034 ausgeliefert werden, teilte der Luftfahrt- und Rüstungskonzern Airbus am Mittwoch im bayerischen Manching mit.

    Die Maschinen sollen die deutsche Luftwaffe verstärken, bis das geplante neue europäische Luftkampfsystem FCAS fertig entwickelt und einsatzbereit ist. Dies ist für das Jahr 2040 angepeilt. Allerdings gibt es Streit zwischen den an FCAS beteiligten Unternehmen.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu DAX Performance!
    Long
    22.740,00€
    Basispreis
    15,54
    Ask
    × 14,97
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Short
    25.821,97€
    Basispreis
    16,70
    Ask
    × 14,95
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Endmontiert werden sollen die Eurofighter bei Airbus in Manching bei München. Zum Eurofighter-Konsortium gehören neben dem Dax-Konzern Airbus auch BAE Systems aus Großbritannien und Leonardo aus Italien./stw/jha/

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur HENSOLDT Aktie

    Die HENSOLDT Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -1,52 % und einem Kurs von 22,00 auf Tradegate (15. Oktober 2025, 16:26 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der HENSOLDT Aktie um -6,89 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +10,43 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von HENSOLDT bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 11,22 Mrd..

    HENSOLDT zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 0,5000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,5700 %.

    Die letzten 3 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 100,00EUR. Von den letzten 3 Analysten der HENSOLDT Aktie empfehlen 2 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 88,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 120,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von -8,95 %/+24,16 % bedeutet.




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Community Beiträge zu Airbus - 938914 - NL0000235190

    Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Airbus. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!


    Autor
    dpa-AFX
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
    5 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Deutschland bestellt bei Airbus 20 Eurofighter Deutschland hat für die Bundeswehr wie erwartet 20 Eurofighter-Kampfjets bestellt. Die neuen Maschinen sollen in den Jahren 2031 bis 2034 ausgeliefert werden, teilte der Luftfahrt- und Rüstungskonzern Airbus am Mittwoch im bayerischen Manching mit. …