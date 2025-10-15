Drägerwerk Q3 2025: Sales & Earnings Surge, Top Forecast Range

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA reported a 10.1% increase in net sales for Q3 2025, reaching approximately EUR 833 million.

The medical division's sales grew by 10.2% to around EUR 471 million, while the safety division increased by 9.9% to around EUR 362 million.

EBIT more than doubled to around EUR 57 million, with an EBIT margin improvement of 3.7 percentage points to 6.8%.

Order intake rose by 6.9% in Q3 2025, totaling around EUR 856 million, with both divisions contributing to this growth.

For the first nine months of 2025, net sales increased by 3.7% to around EUR 2,344 million, and order intake rose by 9.0% to around EUR 2,594 million.

The company expects net sales growth of 3.0 to 5.0% and an EBIT margin of 4.5 to 6.5% for the full year 2025, indicating a positive outlook.

The price of Draegerwerk at the time of the news was 68,95EUR and was up +3,06 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.817,89PKT (-1,36 %).





