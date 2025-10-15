EUROJET and NETMA sign contract for 52 new EJ200 engines for the German Air Force Eurofighter Programme (FOTO)
Manching (ots) - EUROJET Turbo GmbH (EUROJET), the consortium responsible for
the EJ200 engine installed in the Eurofighter Typhoon, has today signed a
contract with the NATO Eurofighter & Tornado Management Agency (NETMA) to
provide 52 new EJ200 engines for the German Air Force.
The contract, was signed in Manching between Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Simon Ellard
(ret.), General Manager of NETMA, and Ralf Breiling, CEO of EUROJET, for the
supply of EJ200 engines for a new order of Tranche 5 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter
jets. The engine modules will be produced locally by the four partner companies
in the EUROJET consortium: MTU Aero Engines, Rolls-Royce, ITP Aero, and Avio
Aero. As the partner for the German Air Force, MTU Aero Engines will handle the
final assembly of the engines, with deliveries to the German customer expected
to begin in 2030.
This contract marks a significant milestone, affirming unwavering confidence in
the Eurofighter platform and the enduring excellence of its EJ200 engines. It
not only highlights the advanced performance and long-term sustainability of
this powerful technology but also reinforces the strength of the European
aerospace industry and its collaborative consortium. It is an investment in the
future of defense capabilities while safeguarding a wealth of skilled jobs and
fostering innovation across the sector for years to come.
ABOUT EUROJET:
The EUROJET consortium is responsible for the management of the EJ200 engine
programme. EUROJET's shareholders comprise Rolls-Royce (UK), MTU Aero Engines
(Germany), ITP Aero (Spain) and Avio Aero (Italy). The engine represents
outstanding and innovative technology and continually demonstrates its
exceptional performance in the Eurofighter Typhoon. With its unprecedented
performance record, combined with multi-role capability and highest availability
at competitive life-cycle costs, the EJ200 engine is perfectly set to meet air
force requirements, both of today and the future.
Since delivery of the first production engine in 2003, over 1400 EJ200
production engines have been delivered to Air Force customer fleets of nine
nations, and the EJ200 engine has achieved in excess of 1.8 million engine
flying hours.
High Resolution images of the EJ200 can be downloaded from:
http://www.eurojet.de/media
Press Contact:
Rose Artuso, PR and Communications
EUROJET Turbo GmbH | Lilienthalstr. 2b | 85399 Hallbergmoos | Germany
Tel: +49 811 55 05 161 | E-Mail: mailto:r.artuso@eurojet.de |
http://www.eurojet.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/58504/6138552
OTS: EUROJET Turbo GmbH
3 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte