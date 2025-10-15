    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsMTU Aero Engines AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu MTU Aero Engines
    EUROJET and NETMA sign contract for 52 new EJ200 engines for the German Air Force Eurofighter Programme (FOTO)

    Manching (ots) - EUROJET Turbo GmbH (EUROJET), the consortium responsible for
    the EJ200 engine installed in the Eurofighter Typhoon, has today signed a
    contract with the NATO Eurofighter & Tornado Management Agency (NETMA) to
    provide 52 new EJ200 engines for the German Air Force.

    The contract, was signed in Manching between Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Simon Ellard
    (ret.), General Manager of NETMA, and Ralf Breiling, CEO of EUROJET, for the
    supply of EJ200 engines for a new order of Tranche 5 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter
    jets. The engine modules will be produced locally by the four partner companies
    in the EUROJET consortium: MTU Aero Engines, Rolls-Royce, ITP Aero, and Avio
    Aero. As the partner for the German Air Force, MTU Aero Engines will handle the
    final assembly of the engines, with deliveries to the German customer expected
    to begin in 2030.

    This contract marks a significant milestone, affirming unwavering confidence in
    the Eurofighter platform and the enduring excellence of its EJ200 engines. It
    not only highlights the advanced performance and long-term sustainability of
    this powerful technology but also reinforces the strength of the European
    aerospace industry and its collaborative consortium. It is an investment in the
    future of defense capabilities while safeguarding a wealth of skilled jobs and
    fostering innovation across the sector for years to come.

    ABOUT EUROJET:

    The EUROJET consortium is responsible for the management of the EJ200 engine
    programme. EUROJET's shareholders comprise Rolls-Royce (UK), MTU Aero Engines
    (Germany), ITP Aero (Spain) and Avio Aero (Italy). The engine represents
    outstanding and innovative technology and continually demonstrates its
    exceptional performance in the Eurofighter Typhoon. With its unprecedented
    performance record, combined with multi-role capability and highest availability
    at competitive life-cycle costs, the EJ200 engine is perfectly set to meet air
    force requirements, both of today and the future.

    Since delivery of the first production engine in 2003, over 1400 EJ200
    production engines have been delivered to Air Force customer fleets of nine
    nations, and the EJ200 engine has achieved in excess of 1.8 million engine
    flying hours.

    High Resolution images of the EJ200 can be downloaded from:
    http://www.eurojet.de/media

    Press Contact:

    Rose Artuso, PR and Communications
    EUROJET Turbo GmbH | Lilienthalstr. 2b | 85399 Hallbergmoos | Germany
    Tel: +49 811 55 05 161 | E-Mail: mailto:r.artuso@eurojet.de |
    http://www.eurojet.de

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/58504/6138552
    OTS: EUROJET Turbo GmbH


