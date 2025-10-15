EUROJET and NETMA sign contract for 52 new EJ200 engines for the German Air Force Eurofighter Programme (FOTO)

Manching (ots) - EUROJET Turbo GmbH (EUROJET), the consortium responsible for

the EJ200 engine installed in the Eurofighter Typhoon, has today signed a

contract with the NATO Eurofighter & Tornado Management Agency (NETMA) to

provide 52 new EJ200 engines for the German Air Force.



The contract, was signed in Manching between Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Simon Ellard

(ret.), General Manager of NETMA, and Ralf Breiling, CEO of EUROJET, for the

supply of EJ200 engines for a new order of Tranche 5 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter

jets. The engine modules will be produced locally by the four partner companies

in the EUROJET consortium: MTU Aero Engines, Rolls-Royce, ITP Aero, and Avio

Aero. As the partner for the German Air Force, MTU Aero Engines will handle the

final assembly of the engines, with deliveries to the German customer expected

to begin in 2030.





Anzeige Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu MTU Aero Engines AG! Short 402,78€ 2,59 × 14,50 Zum Produkt Long 354,00€ 2,61 × 14,50 Zum Produkt