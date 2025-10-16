Surge: 23% Sales Growth Amid Global Challenges, Despite FX Headwinds

VAT Group AG reported a 23% year-on-year sales growth in Q3 2025, reaching CHF 258 million, despite ongoing global uncertainties and strong FX headwinds.

Q3 orders decreased by 8% year-on-year to CHF 238 million, with a book-to-bill ratio of 0.92 and a significant 33% decline in order backlog compared to the previous year.

The company anticipates a gradual recovery in semiconductor markets, with expected acceleration in 2026 driven by technology transitions and investments in leading applications.

VAT confirmed its outlook for 2025, projecting EBITDA margins at the lower end of the 30% to 37% range due to soft semiconductor business and FX challenges.

Despite challenges, VAT expects higher results for sales, EBITDA, net income, and free cash flow in 2025, with Q4 sales guidance set between CHF 225 to 245 million.

The Advanced Industrials and Global Service segments showed strong performance, with year-on-year order increases of 20% and 33%, respectively, while the Semiconductors segment faced a 22% decline in orders year-on-year.

