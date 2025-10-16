Unveiling Q3 2025: Surprising Results You Can't Miss!
ABB's financial prowess shines with soaring orders and revenues, strategic divestments, and leadership transitions, setting the stage for continued growth.
- ABB reported high order and revenue growth with orders at $9,143 million (+12%) and revenues at $9,083 million (+11%).
- The company achieved an income from operations of $1,662 million with a margin of 18.3%, and an operational EBITA of $1,738 million with a margin of 19.2%.
- Basic earnings per share increased by 29% to $0.66, and cash flow from operating activities rose by 32% to $1,777 million.
- ABB announced a divestment of its Robotics division to SoftBank Group for $5.375 billion, with the deal expected to close by mid-to-late 2026.
- CFO Timo Ihamuotila will step down on February 1, 2026, and will be succeeded by Christian Nilsson.
- ABB anticipates mid-single digit comparable revenue growth in Q4 2025, with an Operational EBITA margin expected to soften by approximately -150 basis points.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at ABB is on 16.10.2025.
