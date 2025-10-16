DocMorris AG Boosts Rx Growth & Non-Rx Revenue Surge!

Total revenue increased by 9.5% in the first nine months of 2025, reaching CHF 854.3 million.

Sequential Rx quarterly growth accelerated to 9.2% in Q3, with external Rx revenue rising by 37.9% in the first nine months.

Non-Rx business in Germany grew in all areas, with TeleClinic revenue increasing by over 140% to more than CHF 17 million.

The AI-based DocMorris health companion was fully rolled out to all app users, with David Masó appointed as the new Chief AI Health Officer.

Andrea Skersies was appointed as the new Chief Commercial Officer, streamlining management structures and increasing efficiency through AI automation.

Management confirmed the revenue and earnings guidance for 2025, with expectations for EBITDA breakeven in 2026 and free cash flow breakeven in 2027.

The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at DocMorris AG (ex zur Rose) is on 16.10.2025.

The price of DocMorris AG (ex zur Rose) at the time of the news was 6,6850EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





