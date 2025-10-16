Arbonia boosts market presence with Cicomol SA & RZB acquisition.

Arbonia AG has acquired Portuguese door manufacturer Cicomol SA and German metal door frame manufacturer Rüthener Zargenbau GmbH (RZB).

Cicomol is a market leader in Portugal, specializing in premium CPL interior doors and frames, and designer and special doors.

The acquisition of Cicomol will enhance Arbonia's market position in Portugal and create sales synergies in Spain, Portugal, and France.

Rüthener Zargenbau (RZB) specializes in custom metal door frames for commercial properties in Germany, which Arbonia previously sourced externally.

The combined sales of Cicomol and RZB in 2024 were around EUR 20 million, with an EBITDA margin higher than Arbonia's. The acquisitions are financed by an existing credit line and are margin-enhancing and value-adding.

Arbonia will retain all employees and management teams from both Cicomol and RZB to maintain customer relationships and ongoing projects.

The next important date at Arbonia is on 03.03.2026.

The price of Arbonia at the time of the news was 5,4450EUR and was up +0,09 % compared with the previous day.






