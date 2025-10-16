Sartorius Vz. Boosts Outlook on Strong 9-Month Profit Surge

Sartorius reported a 7.5% increase in group sales revenue in the first nine months of 2025, with significant growth in the Bioprocess Solutions Division and a gradual recovery in the Lab Products & Services Division.

The company's underlying EBITDA increased by 13%, with the margin rising by 2 percentage points to 29.7%, driven by volume, product mix, and economies of scale.

Sartorius has specified its full-year guidance, expecting group sales revenue growth of around 7% and an EBITDA margin slightly above 29.5%.

The Bioprocess Solutions Division, which accounts for over three-quarters of group sales, grew by 9.9% in constant currencies, driven by high-margin consumables.

The Lab Products & Services Division showed resilience in a challenging market, with a slight positive growth rate in the third quarter, supported by new product launches.

Sartorius' equity ratio increased to 39.7% as of September 30, 2025, and the ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA was reduced to 3.7, reflecting robust financial health.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Sartorius Vz. is on 16.10.2025.

