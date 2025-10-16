Sartorius Stedim Biotech's Q3 2025 Results: Key Insights Revealed
Sartorius Stedim Biotech's sales soared to 2,195 million euros, a 10.2% rise, driven by thriving consumables and strategic expansions, including a Nanotein collaboration, while workforce numbers grew.
Foto: Sartorius AG
- Sartorius Stedim Biotech reported a sales revenue of 2,195 million euros for the first nine months of 2025, reflecting a 10.2% increase in constant currencies.
- The company's high-margin consumables business continued to grow significantly, contributing to the overall revenue increase.
- Underlying EBITDA rose by 21.0% to 683 million euros, with the EBITDA margin increasing to 31.1%.
- Management has updated its full-year guidance, expecting sales revenue growth of around 9% and an underlying EBITDA margin of approximately 31%.
- Sartorius Stedim Biotech expanded its product portfolio, including new filtration solutions and software for bioprocesses, and collaborated with Nanotein Technologies for cell therapy advancements.
- As of September 30, 2025, the company employed 10,134 people, an increase of 233 employees from the end of 2024.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Sartorius Stedim Biotech is on 16.10.2025.
The price of Sartorius Stedim Biotech at the time of the news was 187,68EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
0,00 %
-2,77 %
+7,92 %
-4,53 %
+2,05 %
-44,24 %
-40,83 %
+316,07 %
+3.315,38 %
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte