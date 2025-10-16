Sartorius Stedim Biotech's Q3 2025 Results: Key Insights Revealed

Sartorius Stedim Biotech reported a sales revenue of 2,195 million euros for the first nine months of 2025, reflecting a 10.2% increase in constant currencies.

The company's high-margin consumables business continued to grow significantly, contributing to the overall revenue increase.

Underlying EBITDA rose by 21.0% to 683 million euros, with the EBITDA margin increasing to 31.1%.

Management has updated its full-year guidance, expecting sales revenue growth of around 9% and an underlying EBITDA margin of approximately 31%.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech expanded its product portfolio, including new filtration solutions and software for bioprocesses, and collaborated with Nanotein Technologies for cell therapy advancements.

As of September 30, 2025, the company employed 10,134 people, an increase of 233 employees from the end of 2024.

The next important date, quarterly report, at Sartorius Stedim Biotech is on 16.10.2025.

The price of Sartorius Stedim Biotech at the time of the news was 187,68EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






