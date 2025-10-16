Deutsche Rohstoff: US Oil & Gas Boom with Positive Growth

Deutsche Rohstoff AG reports positive developments and expansion in its US oil and gas business.

Six new wells are expected to start production in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Bright Rock Energy acquired acreage in Ohio for approximately USD 11 million, focusing on the Utica & Point Pleasant formations.

Salt Creek plans to invest USD 40 million in nine wells in the Powder River Basin, Wyoming, in 2026.

Preparations for the 2026 drilling program are underway, with 45% of expected fourth-quarter production hedged at around USD 68/bbl.

The company's operational performance in the third quarter was positive, with production of around 13,600 BOEPD, a 6% increase from the second quarter.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report Q3 2025, at Deutsche Rohstoff is on 14.11.2025.

The price of Deutsche Rohstoff at the time of the news was 55,10EUR and was up +1,94 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 55,40EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,54 % since publication.





