    DATA MODUL AG O.N. Faces Q3 2025 Sales & Earnings Drop

    DATA MODUL AG faced a turbulent Q3 2025, with sales and earnings taking a hit, yet a rise in orders received hints at potential recovery. Strategic shifts are underway to navigate these challenges.

    Foto: stock.adobe.com
    • DATA MODUL AG experienced a decline in sales and earnings during the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.
    • The company's EBIT for Q3 2025 was EUR -2.1 million, a reduction of approximately -200% compared to EUR 2.1 million in Q3 2024.
    • Group sales decreased by approximately 9.7% to EUR 52.1 million in Q3 2025, compared to EUR 57.7 million in Q3 2024.
    • Orders received increased by approximately 4.7% to EUR 51.4 million in Q3 2025, compared to EUR 49.1 million in the same period of the previous year.
    • The company has adjusted its financial guidance for 2025, projecting key performance indicators of -5% to 5% for orders received, -8% to 0% for sales, and -155% to -140% for EBIT compared to 2024.
    • J.P. Morgan Securities plc has been commissioned to explore strategic options for re-positioning the company, which may include the sale of the majority stake by the majority shareholder.

    The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at DATA MODUL AG O.N. is on 07.11.2025.

    The price of DATA MODUL AG O.N. at the time of the news was 24,600EUR and was up +2,50 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,44 % since publication.


    DATA MODUL AG O.N.

