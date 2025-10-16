    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsHewlett Packard Enterprise AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Hewlett Packard Enterprise
    Gerresheimer, Uranium Royalty & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Uranium Royalty +20,44 % Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 SELLAS Life Sciences Group +10,48 % Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 SoftBank Group +6,96 % Internet Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Nio Registered (A) -5,89 % Fahrzeugindustrie Nachrichten
    🟥 Applied Therapeutics -6,89 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Hewlett Packard Enterprise -7,86 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Critical Infrastructure Technologies Telekommunikation Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 InnoCan Pharma Corporation Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Critical Metals Corporation Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Xiaomi Hardware Forum Nachrichten
      SunHydrogen Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten
      Metaplanet Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 Gerresheimer 159 Gesundheitswesen Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Almonty Industries 117 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Silber 85 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Newron Pharmaceuticals 72 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Gold 52 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      ThyssenKrupp 38 Stahl und Bergbau Forum Nachrichten




    Gerresheimer, Uranium Royalty & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen Frischer Start in den Börsentag: Diese Aktien haben zuletzt für Gesprächsstoff gesorgt – hier kommen die meistgesuchten, meistdiskutierten und heißesten Titel aus der wallstreetONLINE-Community.