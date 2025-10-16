Gerresheimer, Uranium Royalty & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto:
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Uranium Royalty
|+20,44 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|SELLAS Life Sciences Group
|+10,48 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|SoftBank Group
|+6,96 %
|Internet
|🟥
|Nio Registered (A)
|-5,89 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🟥
|Applied Therapeutics
|-6,89 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Hewlett Packard Enterprise
|-7,86 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
|🥈
|InnoCan Pharma Corporation
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|Critical Metals Corporation
|Rohstoffe
|Xiaomi
|Hardware
|SunHydrogen
|Erneuerbare Energien
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Gerresheimer
|159
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|117
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Silber
|85
|Rohstoffe
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|72
|Pharmaindustrie
|Gold
|52
|Rohstoffe
|ThyssenKrupp
|38
|Stahl und Bergbau
Uranium Royalty
Wochenperformance: +35,93 %
Wochenperformance: +35,93 %
Platz 1
SELLAS Life Sciences Group
Wochenperformance: +21,31 %
Wochenperformance: +21,31 %
Platz 2
SoftBank Group
Wochenperformance: +4,51 %
Wochenperformance: +4,51 %
Platz 3
Nio Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -20,73 %
Wochenperformance: -20,73 %
Platz 4
Applied Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +5,44 %
Wochenperformance: +5,44 %
Platz 5
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Wochenperformance: -13,31 %
Wochenperformance: -13,31 %
Platz 6
Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Wochenperformance: -37,76 %
Wochenperformance: -37,76 %
Platz 7
InnoCan Pharma Corporation
Wochenperformance: -14,56 %
Wochenperformance: -14,56 %
Platz 8
Critical Metals Corporation
Wochenperformance: +94,39 %
Wochenperformance: +94,39 %
Platz 9
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: -10,92 %
Wochenperformance: -10,92 %
Platz 10
SunHydrogen
Wochenperformance: +10,17 %
Wochenperformance: +10,17 %
Platz 11
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: -23,53 %
Wochenperformance: -23,53 %
Platz 12
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -25,43 %
Wochenperformance: -25,43 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +26,14 %
Wochenperformance: +26,14 %
Platz 14
Silber
Wochenperformance: +7,93 %
Wochenperformance: +7,93 %
Platz 15
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -13,96 %
Wochenperformance: -13,96 %
Platz 16
Gold
Wochenperformance: +4,58 %
Wochenperformance: +4,58 %
Platz 17
ThyssenKrupp
Wochenperformance: -5,03 %
Wochenperformance: -5,03 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte