LUDWIG BECK: Q3 2025 Financial Insights Revealed!

Ludwig Beck reported a 1.9% year-on-year increase in sales for the first nine months of 2025, totaling €61.4 million.

Consumer sentiment has been volatile, with many households reducing expenses and postponing major purchases due to economic uncertainty.

The "Textiles" segment saw an increase in sales from €46.4 million to €47.9 million, while the "Non-textiles" segment decreased from €13.8 million to €13.5 million.

Gross profit rose to €25.1 million, with an improved gross profit margin of 48.6%. However, earnings after taxes were negative at €-2.0 million.

Total assets as of September 30, 2025, were €162.3 million, with equity decreasing to €59.8 million and an equity ratio of 36.8%.

The company anticipates a strong fourth quarter, traditionally its best sales period, but remains cautious due to potential impacts from consumer behavior during discount campaigns.

The price of Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier at the time of the news was 12,450EUR and was up +0,40 % compared with the previous day.






