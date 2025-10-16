    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsLudwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier
    LUDWIG BECK: Q3 2025 Financial Insights Revealed!

    Ludwig Beck reports a 1.9% sales increase amid economic uncertainty, with mixed segment results and cautious optimism for the year's end.

    • Ludwig Beck reported a 1.9% year-on-year increase in sales for the first nine months of 2025, totaling €61.4 million.
    • Consumer sentiment has been volatile, with many households reducing expenses and postponing major purchases due to economic uncertainty.
    • The "Textiles" segment saw an increase in sales from €46.4 million to €47.9 million, while the "Non-textiles" segment decreased from €13.8 million to €13.5 million.
    • Gross profit rose to €25.1 million, with an improved gross profit margin of 48.6%. However, earnings after taxes were negative at €-2.0 million.
    • Total assets as of September 30, 2025, were €162.3 million, with equity decreasing to €59.8 million and an equity ratio of 36.8%.
    • The company anticipates a strong fourth quarter, traditionally its best sales period, but remains cautious due to potential impacts from consumer behavior during discount campaigns.

    The next important date, Quarterly report for the third quarter of 2025, at Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier is on 16.10.2025.

    The price of Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier at the time of the news was 12,450EUR and was up +0,40 % compared with the previous day.


    Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier

    0,00 %
    +4,20 %
    0,00 %
    -8,15 %
    -34,39 %
    -55,40 %
    -51,18 %
    -61,19 %
    -17,66 %
    ISIN:DE0005199905WKN:519990





