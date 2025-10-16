FEV expands portfolio with advanced robotics and bundles expertise for sustainable and economical applications (FOTO)
Aachen (ots) - Technological advances in artificial intelligence and humanoid
robotics are opening up new potential for commercial applications. In parallel,
requirements for efficiency, scalability, and cost-effectiveness are constantly
increasing. FEV is expanding its portfolio to encompass the field of 'advanced
robotics', offering companies from numerous industries new opportunities to
further develop humanoid systems in a targeted manner, integrate them into
products, and leverage value creation potential.
With this newly created offering, FEV is bundling its expertise in vehicle
development, software, AI, and strategic consulting. The goal of the innovation
leader is to support customers with forward-looking technologies along the
entire value chain. The offer ranges from strategic market and technology
consulting to the development of business models and benchmarking, to the
development of cost-optimized hardware and software, and industrial integration.
robotics are opening up new potential for commercial applications. In parallel,
requirements for efficiency, scalability, and cost-effectiveness are constantly
increasing. FEV is expanding its portfolio to encompass the field of 'advanced
robotics', offering companies from numerous industries new opportunities to
further develop humanoid systems in a targeted manner, integrate them into
products, and leverage value creation potential.
With this newly created offering, FEV is bundling its expertise in vehicle
development, software, AI, and strategic consulting. The goal of the innovation
leader is to support customers with forward-looking technologies along the
entire value chain. The offer ranges from strategic market and technology
consulting to the development of business models and benchmarking, to the
development of cost-optimized hardware and software, and industrial integration.
"With 'advanced robotics,' we are creating a link between cutting-edge robot
technologies and real business applications," said Benjamin Knobloch, Principal
at FEV Consulting. "Our integrated approach combines strategic consulting and
technical expertise, enabling us to support our customers along the entire value
chain." Various studies and projects have given FEV extensive experience in the
field of humanoid robots. In addition, the company has its own humanoid robot,
which is used to test applications in simulation and reality.
"We are building up comprehensive expertise in the field of humanoid robots,
which flows directly into our clients' consulting and implementation projects,"
said Dr. Hagen Wegner, Director at FEV Consulting. With this combined expertise,
FEV supports manufacturers in the development of humanoid robots, users in their
implementation, and suppliers in entering this new industry.
For more information, visit: http://www.fev-consulting.com/advanced-robotics .
This press release is available for download at: https://fev.group/8a66e3
Contact:
Marius Strasdat,
T.: +49 241 5689-6452
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/147479/6138942
OTS: FEV Group
technologies and real business applications," said Benjamin Knobloch, Principal
at FEV Consulting. "Our integrated approach combines strategic consulting and
technical expertise, enabling us to support our customers along the entire value
chain." Various studies and projects have given FEV extensive experience in the
field of humanoid robots. In addition, the company has its own humanoid robot,
which is used to test applications in simulation and reality.
"We are building up comprehensive expertise in the field of humanoid robots,
which flows directly into our clients' consulting and implementation projects,"
said Dr. Hagen Wegner, Director at FEV Consulting. With this combined expertise,
FEV supports manufacturers in the development of humanoid robots, users in their
implementation, and suppliers in entering this new industry.
For more information, visit: http://www.fev-consulting.com/advanced-robotics .
This press release is available for download at: https://fev.group/8a66e3
Contact:
Marius Strasdat,
T.: +49 241 5689-6452
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/147479/6138942
OTS: FEV Group
Autor folgen