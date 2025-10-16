    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    93 Aufrufe 93 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    FEV expands portfolio with advanced robotics and bundles expertise for sustainable and economical applications (FOTO)

    Aachen (ots) - Technological advances in artificial intelligence and humanoid
    robotics are opening up new potential for commercial applications. In parallel,
    requirements for efficiency, scalability, and cost-effectiveness are constantly
    increasing. FEV is expanding its portfolio to encompass the field of 'advanced
    robotics', offering companies from numerous industries new opportunities to
    further develop humanoid systems in a targeted manner, integrate them into
    products, and leverage value creation potential.

    With this newly created offering, FEV is bundling its expertise in vehicle
    development, software, AI, and strategic consulting. The goal of the innovation
    leader is to support customers with forward-looking technologies along the
    entire value chain. The offer ranges from strategic market and technology
    consulting to the development of business models and benchmarking, to the
    development of cost-optimized hardware and software, and industrial integration.

    "With 'advanced robotics,' we are creating a link between cutting-edge robot
    technologies and real business applications," said Benjamin Knobloch, Principal
    at FEV Consulting. "Our integrated approach combines strategic consulting and
    technical expertise, enabling us to support our customers along the entire value
    chain." Various studies and projects have given FEV extensive experience in the
    field of humanoid robots. In addition, the company has its own humanoid robot,
    which is used to test applications in simulation and reality.

    "We are building up comprehensive expertise in the field of humanoid robots,
    which flows directly into our clients' consulting and implementation projects,"
    said Dr. Hagen Wegner, Director at FEV Consulting. With this combined expertise,
    FEV supports manufacturers in the development of humanoid robots, users in their
    implementation, and suppliers in entering this new industry.

    For more information, visit: http://www.fev-consulting.com/advanced-robotics .
    This press release is available for download at: https://fev.group/8a66e3

    Contact:

    Marius Strasdat,
    T.: +49 241 5689-6452

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/147479/6138942
    OTS: FEV Group




    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    FEV expands portfolio with advanced robotics and bundles expertise for sustainable and economical applications (FOTO) Technological advances in artificial intelligence and humanoid robotics are opening up new potential for commercial applications. In parallel, requirements for efficiency, scalability, and cost-effectiveness are constantly increasing. FEV is …