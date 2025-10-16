FEV expands portfolio with advanced robotics and bundles expertise for sustainable and economical applications (FOTO)

Aachen (ots) - Technological advances in artificial intelligence and humanoid

robotics are opening up new potential for commercial applications. In parallel,

requirements for efficiency, scalability, and cost-effectiveness are constantly

increasing. FEV is expanding its portfolio to encompass the field of 'advanced

robotics', offering companies from numerous industries new opportunities to

further develop humanoid systems in a targeted manner, integrate them into

products, and leverage value creation potential.



With this newly created offering, FEV is bundling its expertise in vehicle

development, software, AI, and strategic consulting. The goal of the innovation

leader is to support customers with forward-looking technologies along the

entire value chain. The offer ranges from strategic market and technology

consulting to the development of business models and benchmarking, to the

development of cost-optimized hardware and software, and industrial integration.





"With 'advanced robotics,' we are creating a link between cutting-edge robot

technologies and real business applications," said Benjamin Knobloch, Principal

at FEV Consulting. "Our integrated approach combines strategic consulting and

technical expertise, enabling us to support our customers along the entire value

chain." Various studies and projects have given FEV extensive experience in the

field of humanoid robots. In addition, the company has its own humanoid robot,

which is used to test applications in simulation and reality.



"We are building up comprehensive expertise in the field of humanoid robots,

which flows directly into our clients' consulting and implementation projects,"

said Dr. Hagen Wegner, Director at FEV Consulting. With this combined expertise,

FEV supports manufacturers in the development of humanoid robots, users in their

implementation, and suppliers in entering this new industry.



