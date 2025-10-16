The European smartphone company emporia invests two million euros in implementing the EU Energy Label (FOTO)
Linz, Austria (ots) - Consumers benefit from Strict New EU Approval Rules for
Mobile Phones
The EU energy label - long familiar on washing machines and refrigerators - is
now mandatory for smartphones. Since summer 2025, manufacturers must verify,
label, and clearly communicate the energy efficiency and sustainability of their
devices in order to sell them within the European Union.
"It was an unprecedented challenge," says Eveline Pupeter , owner and managing
director of the European smartphone specialist emporia . "The entire process
cost us around two million euros - a significant investment for a medium-sized
Austrian company."
In addition to energy efficiency, the new EU label also evaluates a product's
durability and repairability , ranking each device from A (excellent) to G
(poor) . Each label features a QR code linking directly to a database with full
product details.
Despite the extensive work involved in software development, hardware
engineering, and product management, Pupeter believes the initiative is a
positive milestone:
"We see this as an investment in the future - one that allows us to strengthen
our position as a European manufacturer and compete fairly with producers from
Asia and the USA."
Transparency that benefits consumers
The new label gives consumers clear, comparable information at a glance - for
example, how many charging cycles a battery can handle, how easily a smartphone
can be repaired, and how resistant it is to water and dust.
For further information and comparisons, visit the official EU product database:
https://eprel.ec.europa.eu
Contact:
Enquiries: Walter Deil, company spokesperson, +43 670 7010 322,
walter.deil@emporiamobile.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/106450/6139026
OTS: emporia Telecom GmbH & Co. KG
