The European smartphone company emporia invests two million euros in implementing the EU Energy Label (FOTO)

Linz, Austria (ots) - Consumers benefit from Strict New EU Approval Rules for

Mobile Phones



The EU energy label - long familiar on washing machines and refrigerators - is

now mandatory for smartphones. Since summer 2025, manufacturers must verify,

label, and clearly communicate the energy efficiency and sustainability of their

devices in order to sell them within the European Union.



"It was an unprecedented challenge," says Eveline Pupeter , owner and managing

director of the European smartphone specialist emporia . "The entire process

cost us around two million euros - a significant investment for a medium-sized

Austrian company."





In addition to energy efficiency, the new EU label also evaluates a product's

durability and repairability , ranking each device from A (excellent) to G

(poor) . Each label features a QR code linking directly to a database with full

product details.



Despite the extensive work involved in software development, hardware

engineering, and product management, Pupeter believes the initiative is a

positive milestone:



"We see this as an investment in the future - one that allows us to strengthen

our position as a European manufacturer and compete fairly with producers from

Asia and the USA."



Transparency that benefits consumers



The new label gives consumers clear, comparable information at a glance - for

example, how many charging cycles a battery can handle, how easily a smartphone

can be repaired, and how resistant it is to water and dust.



For further information and comparisons, visit the official EU product database:

https://eprel.ec.europa.eu



