    Nichia and ams OSRAM sign broad patent cross-license agreement (FOTO)

    Tokushima, Japan and Regensburg, Germany (ots) - Nichia and ams OSRAM have
    expanded their long-standing collaboration in the field of intellectual property
    (IP). Hiroyoshi Ogawa, President of Nichia Corporation, and Aldo Kamper, CEO of
    ams-OSRAM AG, signed a comprehensive cross-license agreement covering thousands
    of patent-protected innovations in LED and laser technologies.

    The agreement grants both companies mutual access to each other's patents for
    nitride LED and laser components and, for the first time, also covers
    sophisticated LED packages and LED modules, such as matrix headlamps. The move
    aims to strengthen the industry-leading IP protection both companies offer to
    their customers.

    Nichia and ams OSRAM have invested heavily in R&D over decades. With the new
    patent cross license agreement, they offer customers enhanced IP safety when
    using products based on their patented technologies. Both companies have a long
    history of cross license agreements, which started in 2002 and continued through
    today, with an update in 2010. The new agreement covers R&D results from the
    last 15 years.

    "In an industry driven by innovation, intellectual property is the foundation of
    trust and long-term value. Unfortunately, we continue to see LED and laser
    products entering the market that do not meet essential IP standards. Together
    with Nichia, we encourage customers to scrutinize claims of IP compliance and to
    choose partners holding a unique IP position like ams OSRAM and Nichia",
    emphasizes Aldo Kamper, CEO of ams OSRAM.

    "As the two global leaders in the LED and laser industry, Nichia and ams OSRAM
    have renewed the most comprehensive and robust cross-licensing agreement in the
    sector. Customers who select products from Nichia or ams OSRAM benefit from
    extensive patent protection, ensuring confidence in their business activities.
    Standing together, we will continue to safeguard the market's integrity by
    encouraging respect for intellectual property throughout our industry", says
    Hiroyoshi Ogawa, President of Nichia.

    About Nichia:

    Having "Ever Researching for a Brighter World" as a motto, Nichia takes great
    pride in being the technology leader and world's largest LED and laser diode
    manufacturer. Founded in 1956 as a specialty chemical producer, Nichia quickly
    became the leader in luminescent materials (phosphors). Nichia later developed
    and commercialized the first high-brightness blue LED in 1993 and the first
    white LED in 1996. Additional nitride-based LEDs in various colors were
    developed, including ultraviolet and visible Laser Diodes. Nichia believes that
    its products will remain at the forefront of energy-efficient solutions
    throughout the world for years to come.

    About ams OSRAM:

    The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in innovative light and sensor
    solutions.

    With more than 110 years of industry experience, we combine engineering
    excellence and global manufacturing with a passion for cutting-edge innovation.
    Our commitment to pushing the boundaries of illumination, visualization, and
    sensing enables transformative advancements in the automotive, industrial,
    medical, and consumer industries.

    "Sense the power of light" - our success is based on the deep understanding of
    the potential of light and our distinct portfolio of both emitter and sensor
    technologies. Approximately 19,700 employees worldwide focus on pioneering
    innovations alongside the societal megatrends of digitalization, smart living
    and sustainability. This is reflected in over 13,000 patents granted and
    applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with co-headquarters in
    Munich (Germany), the group achieved EUR 3.4 billion revenues in 2024 and is
    listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A3EPA4).

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur ams-OSRAM Aktie

    Die ams-OSRAM Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,67 % und einem Kurs von 11,90 auf Tradegate (16. Oktober 2025, 13:55 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der ams-OSRAM Aktie um -3,39 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +7,17 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von ams-OSRAM bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 1,20 Mrd..

    Die letzten 10 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 12,800CHF. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 12,000CHF und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 8,0000CHF was eine Bandbreite von +1,01 %/-32,66 % bedeutet.




