Nichia and ams OSRAM sign broad patent cross-license agreement (FOTO)

Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur ams-OSRAM Aktie Die ams-OSRAM Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,67 % und einem Kurs von 11,90 auf Tradegate (16. Oktober 2025, 13:55 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der ams-OSRAM Aktie um -3,39 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +7,17 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von ams-OSRAM bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 1,20 Mrd.. Die letzten 10 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 12,800CHF. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 12,000CHF und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 8,0000CHF was eine Bandbreite von +1,01 %/-32,66 % bedeutet.

Tokushima, Japan and Regensburg, Germany (ots) - Nichia and ams OSRAM haveexpanded their long-standing collaboration in the field of intellectual property(IP). Hiroyoshi Ogawa, President of Nichia Corporation, and Aldo Kamper, CEO ofams-OSRAM AG, signed a comprehensive cross-license agreement covering thousandsof patent-protected innovations in LED and laser technologies.The agreement grants both companies mutual access to each other's patents fornitride LED and laser components and, for the first time, also coverssophisticated LED packages and LED modules, such as matrix headlamps. The moveaims to strengthen the industry-leading IP protection both companies offer totheir customers.Nichia and ams OSRAM have invested heavily in R&D over decades. With the newpatent cross license agreement, they offer customers enhanced IP safety whenusing products based on their patented technologies. Both companies have a longhistory of cross license agreements, which started in 2002 and continued throughtoday, with an update in 2010. The new agreement covers R&D results from thelast 15 years."In an industry driven by innovation, intellectual property is the foundation oftrust and long-term value. Unfortunately, we continue to see LED and laserproducts entering the market that do not meet essential IP standards. Togetherwith Nichia, we encourage customers to scrutinize claims of IP compliance and tochoose partners holding a unique IP position like ams OSRAM and Nichia",emphasizes Aldo Kamper, CEO of ams OSRAM."As the two global leaders in the LED and laser industry, Nichia and ams OSRAMhave renewed the most comprehensive and robust cross-licensing agreement in thesector. Customers who select products from Nichia or ams OSRAM benefit fromextensive patent protection, ensuring confidence in their business activities.Standing together, we will continue to safeguard the market's integrity byencouraging respect for intellectual property throughout our industry", saysHiroyoshi Ogawa, President of Nichia.About Nichia:Having "Ever Researching for a Brighter World" as a motto, Nichia takes greatpride in being the technology leader and world's largest LED and laser diodemanufacturer. Founded in 1956 as a specialty chemical producer, Nichia quicklybecame the leader in luminescent materials (phosphors). Nichia later developedand commercialized the first high-brightness blue LED in 1993 and the firstwhite LED in 1996. Additional nitride-based LEDs in various colors weredeveloped, including ultraviolet and visible Laser Diodes. Nichia believes thatits products will remain at the forefront of energy-efficient solutionsthroughout the world for years to come.About ams OSRAM:The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in innovative light and sensorsolutions.With more than 110 years of industry experience, we combine engineeringexcellence and global manufacturing with a passion for cutting-edge innovation.Our commitment to pushing the boundaries of illumination, visualization, andsensing enables transformative advancements in the automotive, industrial,medical, and consumer industries."Sense the power of light" - our success is based on the deep understanding ofthe potential of light and our distinct portfolio of both emitter and sensortechnologies. Approximately 19,700 employees worldwide focus on pioneeringinnovations alongside the societal megatrends of digitalization, smart livingand sustainability. This is reflected in over 13,000 patents granted andapplied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with co-headquarters inMunich (Germany), the group achieved EUR 3.4 billion revenues in 2024 and islisted as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A3EPA4).Contact information:Public Relations, Nichia CorporationTel:+81-884-22-2311Fax:+81-884-23-7717Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/83247/6139080OTS: Nichia Corporation