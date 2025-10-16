Intellectual property
Nichia and ams OSRAM sign broad patent cross-license agreement (FOTO)
expanded their long-standing collaboration in the field of intellectual property
(IP). Hiroyoshi Ogawa, President of Nichia Corporation, and Aldo Kamper, CEO of
ams-OSRAM AG, signed a comprehensive cross-license agreement covering thousands
of patent-protected innovations in LED and laser technologies.
The agreement grants both companies mutual access to each other's patents for
nitride LED and laser components and, for the first time, also covers
sophisticated LED packages and LED modules, such as matrix headlamps. The move
aims to strengthen the industry-leading IP protection both companies offer to
their customers.
Nichia and ams OSRAM have invested heavily in R&D over decades. With the new
patent cross license agreement, they offer customers enhanced IP safety when
using products based on their patented technologies. Both companies have a long
history of cross license agreements, which started in 2002 and continued through
today, with an update in 2010. The new agreement covers R&D results from the
last 15 years.
"In an industry driven by innovation, intellectual property is the foundation of
trust and long-term value. Unfortunately, we continue to see LED and laser
products entering the market that do not meet essential IP standards. Together
with Nichia, we encourage customers to scrutinize claims of IP compliance and to
choose partners holding a unique IP position like ams OSRAM and Nichia",
emphasizes Aldo Kamper, CEO of ams OSRAM.
"As the two global leaders in the LED and laser industry, Nichia and ams OSRAM
have renewed the most comprehensive and robust cross-licensing agreement in the
sector. Customers who select products from Nichia or ams OSRAM benefit from
extensive patent protection, ensuring confidence in their business activities.
Standing together, we will continue to safeguard the market's integrity by
encouraging respect for intellectual property throughout our industry", says
Hiroyoshi Ogawa, President of Nichia.
About Nichia:
Having "Ever Researching for a Brighter World" as a motto, Nichia takes great
pride in being the technology leader and world's largest LED and laser diode
manufacturer. Founded in 1956 as a specialty chemical producer, Nichia quickly
became the leader in luminescent materials (phosphors). Nichia later developed
and commercialized the first high-brightness blue LED in 1993 and the first
white LED in 1996. Additional nitride-based LEDs in various colors were
developed, including ultraviolet and visible Laser Diodes. Nichia believes that
its products will remain at the forefront of energy-efficient solutions
throughout the world for years to come.
About ams OSRAM:
The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in innovative light and sensor
solutions.
With more than 110 years of industry experience, we combine engineering
excellence and global manufacturing with a passion for cutting-edge innovation.
Our commitment to pushing the boundaries of illumination, visualization, and
sensing enables transformative advancements in the automotive, industrial,
medical, and consumer industries.
"Sense the power of light" - our success is based on the deep understanding of
the potential of light and our distinct portfolio of both emitter and sensor
technologies. Approximately 19,700 employees worldwide focus on pioneering
innovations alongside the societal megatrends of digitalization, smart living
and sustainability. This is reflected in over 13,000 patents granted and
applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with co-headquarters in
Munich (Germany), the group achieved EUR 3.4 billion revenues in 2024 and is
listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A3EPA4).
Contact information:
Public Relations, Nichia Corporation
Tel:+81-884-22-2311
Fax:+81-884-23-7717
