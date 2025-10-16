    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsNewron Pharmaceuticals AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Newron Pharmaceuticals
    DAX, GomSpace Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
    Foto: Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 GomSpace Group +21,71 % Nanotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Apex Critical Metals Registered +19,52 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Standard Lithium +16,50 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Bitfarms -14,61 % Hardware Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Veritone -21,99 % Informationstechnologie Nachrichten
    🟥 Fossil Group -27,55 % Konsum Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Critical Infrastructure Technologies Telekommunikation Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Nova Minerals Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Standard Lithium Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Ucore Rare Metals Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      American Lithium Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      American Critical Minerals Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 268 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Gerresheimer 117 Gesundheitswesen Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Almonty Industries 113 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Newron Pharmaceuticals 57 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Silber 56 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      ThyssenKrupp 49 Stahl und Bergbau Forum Nachrichten




    DAX, GomSpace Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.