DAX, GomSpace Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|GomSpace Group
|+21,71 %
|Nanotechnologie
|🥈
|Apex Critical Metals Registered
|+19,52 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Standard Lithium
|+16,50 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Bitfarms
|-14,61 %
|Hardware
|🟥
|Veritone
|-21,99 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Fossil Group
|-27,55 %
|Konsum
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
|🥈
|Nova Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Standard Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|Ucore Rare Metals
|Rohstoffe
|American Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|American Critical Minerals
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|268
|-
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|117
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|113
|Rohstoffe
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|57
|Pharmaindustrie
|Silber
|56
|Rohstoffe
|ThyssenKrupp
|49
|Stahl und Bergbau
GomSpace Group
Wochenperformance: -1,88 %
Platz 1
Apex Critical Metals Registered
Wochenperformance: +36,10 %
Platz 2
Standard Lithium
Wochenperformance: +12,83 %
Platz 3
Bitfarms
Wochenperformance: +52,38 %
Platz 4
Veritone
Wochenperformance: +60,00 %
Platz 5
Fossil Group
Wochenperformance: +58,73 %
Platz 6
Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Wochenperformance: -37,76 %
Platz 7
Nova Minerals
Wochenperformance: +121,49 %
Platz 8
Standard Lithium
Wochenperformance: +12,83 %
Platz 9
Ucore Rare Metals
Wochenperformance: +42,40 %
Platz 10
American Lithium
Wochenperformance: +5,17 %
Platz 11
American Critical Minerals
Wochenperformance: +17,39 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -1,87 %
Platz 13
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -25,43 %
Platz 14
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +26,14 %
Platz 15
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -13,96 %
Platz 16
Silber
Wochenperformance: +7,93 %
Platz 17
ThyssenKrupp
Wochenperformance: -5,03 %
Platz 18
