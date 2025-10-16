Continental AG Surpasses Q3 2025 Market Expectations with Strong Results
Continental AG races ahead of market expectations with impressive Q3 2025 results, showcasing robust sales and profitability.
Foto: Tobias Arhelger - stock.adobe.com
- Continental AG announced preliminary figures for Q3 2025, with adjusted EBIT margin and adjusted free cash flow exceeding market expectations.
- The Continental Group's sales were approximately 5.0 billion euros, surpassing the consensus of 4.9 billion euros, with an adjusted EBIT margin expected around 11.4% (consensus 9.5%).
- Sales in the Tires group sector were around 3.5 billion euros, meeting the consensus, with an adjusted EBIT margin expected around 14.3% (consensus 13.0%), positively influenced by price/mix effects and a strong start to the winter tire business.
- Sales in the ContiTech group sector were around 1.5 billion euros, matching the consensus, with an adjusted EBIT margin expected around 6.6% (consensus 4.6%), driven by one-time effects and measures against weak industrial demand.
- The Continental Group's adjusted free cash flow is expected to be around 0.2 billion euros, exceeding the consensus of 113 million euros, with a slight operational improvement compared to the previous year.
- The outlook for fiscal 2025, as published on August 5, 2025, is confirmed, and the quarterly report for Q3 2025 will be published on November 6, 2025.
The next important date, Press release regarding the quarterly report (as of Q3), at Continental is on 06.11.2025.
The price of Continental at the time of the news was 55,70EUR and was up +3,69 % compared with the previous day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 55,94EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,43 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 24.126,00PKT (-0,03 %).
