    Comet Faces Q3 Setback Amid Market Turmoil After 9 Months

    Comet Holding AG faces market challenges with a Q3 sales drop to CHF 102.5 million, influenced by a weaker USD and reduced Plasma Control Technologies activity. However, optimism rises with improved memory market dynamics, prompting adjusted sales guidance and hopes for a 2026 recovery.

    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • Comet Holding AG reported net sales of CHF 102.5 million in Q3/25, a 9.4% decline from CHF 113.2 million in Q3/24.
    • Year-to-date incoming orders reached CHF 327.4 million, with a book-to-bill ratio of 0.98 as of September.
    • The decline in Q3 sales was mainly due to lower activity in the Plasma Control Technologies division, influenced by market uncertainties and a weaker USD.
    • Despite challenges, there are positive signs in the memory market, including higher pricing and increased orders towards the end of the quarter.
    • Comet is refining its guidance for net sales to CHF 460 million to CHF 500 million and EBITDA margin to 10.0% to 14.0%.
    • The company anticipates ongoing weakness in semiconductor sales for automotive and consumer electronics, with a potential recovery in the memory segment expected in 2026.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Comet Holding is on 17.10.2025.


    Comet Holding

    ISIN:CH0360826991WKN:A2DNSP





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
