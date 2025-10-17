Comet Faces Q3 Setback Amid Market Turmoil After 9 Months
Comet Holding AG faces market challenges with a Q3 sales drop to CHF 102.5 million, influenced by a weaker USD and reduced Plasma Control Technologies activity. However, optimism rises with improved memory market dynamics, prompting adjusted sales guidance and hopes for a 2026 recovery.
- Comet Holding AG reported net sales of CHF 102.5 million in Q3/25, a 9.4% decline from CHF 113.2 million in Q3/24.
- Year-to-date incoming orders reached CHF 327.4 million, with a book-to-bill ratio of 0.98 as of September.
- The decline in Q3 sales was mainly due to lower activity in the Plasma Control Technologies division, influenced by market uncertainties and a weaker USD.
- Despite challenges, there are positive signs in the memory market, including higher pricing and increased orders towards the end of the quarter.
- Comet is refining its guidance for net sales to CHF 460 million to CHF 500 million and EBITDA margin to 10.0% to 14.0%.
- The company anticipates ongoing weakness in semiconductor sales for automotive and consumer electronics, with a potential recovery in the memory segment expected in 2026.
The next important date, quarterly report, at Comet Holding is on 17.10.2025.
