Almonty Industries, Circus & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Rolf Vennenbern - dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Circus
|+11,45 %
|Nahrungsmittel
|🥈
|Samsung SDI JH
|+5,05 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🥉
|Integra Resources
|+4,81 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Westwater Resources
|-11,83 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Standard Lithium
|-19,93 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Bougainville Copper
|-26,32 %
|Rohstoffe
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Beyond Meat
|Nahrungsmittel
|🥈
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Nova Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|Quantum eMotion
|Hardware
|Energy Fuels
|Rohstoffe
|Standard Lithium
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|123
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|91
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Gold
|82
|Rohstoffe
|Silber
|55
|Rohstoffe
|ThyssenKrupp
|53
|Stahl und Bergbau
|TUI
|42
|Hotels/Tourismus
Circus
Wochenperformance: +3,21 %
Wochenperformance: +3,21 %
Platz 1
Samsung SDI JH
Wochenperformance: +23,53 %
Wochenperformance: +23,53 %
Platz 2
Integra Resources
Wochenperformance: +8,43 %
Wochenperformance: +8,43 %
Platz 3
Westwater Resources
Wochenperformance: -11,74 %
Wochenperformance: -11,74 %
Platz 4
Standard Lithium
Wochenperformance: -3,43 %
Wochenperformance: -3,43 %
Platz 5
Bougainville Copper
Wochenperformance: +49,09 %
Wochenperformance: +49,09 %
Platz 6
Beyond Meat
Wochenperformance: -70,05 %
Wochenperformance: -70,05 %
Platz 7
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -44,55 %
Wochenperformance: -44,55 %
Platz 8
Nova Minerals
Wochenperformance: +146,02 %
Wochenperformance: +146,02 %
Platz 9
Quantum eMotion
Wochenperformance: +3,91 %
Wochenperformance: +3,91 %
Platz 10
Energy Fuels
Wochenperformance: -1,54 %
Wochenperformance: -1,54 %
Platz 11
Standard Lithium
Wochenperformance: -3,43 %
Wochenperformance: -3,43 %
Platz 12
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +4,49 %
Wochenperformance: +4,49 %
Platz 13
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -13,11 %
Wochenperformance: -13,11 %
Platz 14
Gold
Wochenperformance: +9,71 %
Wochenperformance: +9,71 %
Platz 15
Silber
Wochenperformance: +10,47 %
Wochenperformance: +10,47 %
Platz 16
ThyssenKrupp
Wochenperformance: -8,85 %
Wochenperformance: -8,85 %
Platz 17
TUI
Wochenperformance: -6,42 %
Wochenperformance: -6,42 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte