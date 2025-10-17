AIXTRON SE's Q3/2025 Results Prompt FY 2025 Guidance Shift

AIXTRON SE reports preliminary Q3/2025 figures and adjusts FY 2025 guidance due to a soft market environment and FX-effects.

Preliminary order intake for Q3/2025 was approximately EUR 124 million, with revenues around EUR 120 million, both within the guided range of EUR 110 – 140 million.

Gross profit for Q3/2025 was approximately EUR 46 million with a gross margin of about 39%, negatively impacted by volume shifts and FX-effects.

The operating result (EBIT) for Q3/2025 was approximately EUR 15 million, translating to an EBIT margin of about 13%.

The Executive Board adjusts FY 2025 guidance, expecting revenues between EUR 530 million and EUR 565 million, with a gross margin around 40% – 41% and an EBIT margin of around 17% – 19%.

The full Q3 2025 report will be published on October 30, 2025.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at AIXTRON is on 30.10.2025.

