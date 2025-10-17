AIXTRON's Q3 Results Shake Up 2025 Forecast

AIXTRON SE is adjusting its fiscal year 2025 forecast due to a soft market environment and negative FX-effects.

Preliminary Q3/2025 order intake was approximately EUR 124 million, and revenues were approximately EUR 120 million, both within the guided range.

Gross profit for Q3/2025 was approximately EUR 46 million with a gross margin of about 39%, affected by volume shifts and FX-effects.

The Executive Board has adjusted the FY 2025 revenue guidance to EUR 530 million - EUR 565 million, reflecting the lower half of the initial range.

The expected gross margin is now around 40% - 41%, and the EBIT margin is around 17% - 19%, both slightly reduced due to FX-effects.

AIXTRON's medium- and long-term growth drivers remain intact, with plans to benefit from new 800V architectures for AI data centers.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at AIXTRON is on 30.10.2025.

The price of AIXTRON at the time of the news was 11,958EUR and was down -10,13 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.547,45PKT (-0,65 %).





