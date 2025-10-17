DAX, Achieve Life Sciences & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Achieve Life Sciences
|+28,98 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|Nuernberger Beteiligungs (B)
|+12,86 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|NextDecade Corporation
|+9,61 %
|Öl/Gas
|🟥
|Canaan (A) (A)
|-11,85 %
|Halbleiter
|🟥
|Standard Lithium
|-22,75 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Protalix BioTherapeutics
|-33,17 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Beyond Meat
|Nahrungsmittel
|🥈
|Q-Gold Resources
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Critical Metals Corporation
|Rohstoffe
|Almonty Industries
|Rohstoffe
|American Critical Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|Standard Lithium
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|268
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|210
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Gold
|81
|Rohstoffe
|Gerresheimer
|78
|Gesundheitswesen
|ThyssenKrupp
|77
|Stahl und Bergbau
|Silber
|67
|Rohstoffe
