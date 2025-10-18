Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 42/25
Foto: Rolf Vennenbernd - dpa
Vonovia
Performance KW 42/25: +3,07 %
DAX Top 1
RWE
Performance KW 42/25: +2,13 %
DAX Top 2
Symrise
Performance KW 42/25: +2,02 %
DAX Top 3
Beiersdorf
Performance KW 42/25: +1,94 %
DAX Top 4
Continental
Performance KW 42/25: +1,82 %
DAX Top 5
Deutsche Bank
Performance KW 42/25: -6,48 %
DAX Flop 1
Siemens Energy
Performance KW 42/25: -6,56 %
DAX Flop 2
Commerzbank
Performance KW 42/25: -7,59 %
DAX Flop 3
MTU Aero Engines
Performance KW 42/25: -8,29 %
DAX Flop 4
Rheinmetall
Performance KW 42/25: -10,44 %
DAX Flop 5
Draegerwerk
Performance KW 42/25: +14,79 %
TecDAX Top 1
Sartorius Vz.
Performance KW 42/25: +6,45 %
TecDAX Top 2
SUESS MicroTec
Performance KW 42/25: +5,03 %
TecDAX Top 3
Carl Zeiss Meditec
Performance KW 42/25: +3,92 %
TecDAX Top 4
Evotec
Performance KW 42/25: +1,76 %
TecDAX Top 5
Nemetschek
Performance KW 42/25: -7,08 %
TecDAX Flop 1
ATOSS Software
Performance KW 42/25: -8,01 %
TecDAX Flop 2
Nagarro
Performance KW 42/25: -11,93 %
TecDAX Flop 3
PNE
Performance KW 42/25: -13,56 %
TecDAX Flop 4
HENSOLDT
Performance KW 42/25: -14,58 %
TecDAX Flop 5
American Express
Performance KW 42/25: +6,59 %
Dow Jones Top 1
Walmart
Performance KW 42/25: +5,57 %
Dow Jones Top 2
Caterpillar
Performance KW 42/25: +4,70 %
Dow Jones Top 3
McDonald's
Performance KW 42/25: +4,54 %
Dow Jones Top 4
The Home Depot
Performance KW 42/25: +3,06 %
Dow Jones Top 5
Unitedhealth Group
Performance KW 42/25: -3,36 %
Dow Jones Flop 1
Goldman Sachs Group
Performance KW 42/25: -4,14 %
Dow Jones Flop 2
NVIDIA
Performance KW 42/25: -4,84 %
Dow Jones Flop 3
Travelers Companies
Performance KW 42/25: -5,02 %
Dow Jones Flop 4
Amazon
Performance KW 42/25: -6,24 %
Dow Jones Flop 5
ON Semiconductor
Performance KW 42/25: +10,66 %
US Tech 100 Top 1
KLA Corporation
Performance KW 42/25: +9,49 %
US Tech 100 Top 2
Keurig Dr Pepper
Performance KW 42/25: +8,26 %
US Tech 100 Top 3
Starbucks
Performance KW 42/25: +6,83 %
US Tech 100 Top 4
PepsiCo
Performance KW 42/25: +6,19 %
US Tech 100 Top 5
The Trade Desk Registered (A)
Performance KW 42/25: -7,56 %
US Tech 100 Flop 1
Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
Performance KW 42/25: -9,86 %
US Tech 100 Flop 2
Fastenal
Performance KW 42/25: -10,74 %
US Tech 100 Flop 3
MercadoLibre
Performance KW 42/25: -11,06 %
US Tech 100 Flop 4
PayPal
Performance KW 42/25: -11,16 %
US Tech 100 Flop 5
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
Performance KW 42/25: +7,15 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 1
ASML Holding
Performance KW 42/25: +3,82 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 2
TotalEnergies
Performance KW 42/25: +3,63 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 3
Vinci
Performance KW 42/25: +3,13 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 4
BNP Paribas (A)
Performance KW 42/25: +2,62 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 5
Münchener Rück
Performance KW 42/25: -4,67 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 1
Bayer
Performance KW 42/25: -4,71 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 2
Deutsche Bank
Performance KW 42/25: -6,48 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 3
Siemens Energy
Performance KW 42/25: -6,56 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 4
Rheinmetall
Performance KW 42/25: -10,44 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 5
Nestle
Performance KW 42/25: +10,61 %
SMI Top 1
Givaudan
Performance KW 42/25: +3,72 %
SMI Top 2
CIE Financiere Richemont
Performance KW 42/25: +3,01 %
SMI Top 3
Sika
Performance KW 42/25: +1,42 %
SMI Top 4
Kuehne + Nagel International
Performance KW 42/25: +1,06 %
SMI Top 5
Zurich Insurance Group
Performance KW 42/25: -4,18 %
SMI Flop 1
Swiss Re
Performance KW 42/25: -4,52 %
SMI Flop 2
Roche Holding
Performance KW 42/25: -4,66 %
SMI Flop 3
UBS Group
Performance KW 42/25: -5,84 %
SMI Flop 4
Partners Group Holding
Performance KW 42/25: -7,15 %
SMI Flop 5
CA-Immobilien-Anlagen
Performance KW 42/25: +4,54 %
ATX Top 1
EVN
Performance KW 42/25: +3,81 %
ATX Top 2
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
Performance KW 42/25: +3,49 %
ATX Top 3
Raiffeisen Bank International
Performance KW 42/25: +1,35 %
ATX Top 4
Immofinanz
Performance KW 42/25: -0,06 %
ATX Top 5
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Performance KW 42/25: -6,17 %
ATX Flop 1
voestalpine
Performance KW 42/25: -6,34 %
ATX Flop 2
UNIQA Insurance Group
Performance KW 42/25: -7,10 %
ATX Flop 3
DO & CO
Performance KW 42/25: -7,83 %
ATX Flop 4
STRABAG
Performance KW 42/25: -16,00 %
ATX Flop 5
China Overseas Land & Investment
Performance KW 42/25: +8,84 %
Hang Seng Top 1
New Oriental Education & Technology Group
Performance KW 42/25: +7,56 %
Hang Seng Top 2
Power Assets Holdings
Performance KW 42/25: +5,61 %
Hang Seng Top 3
China Merchants Bank Registered (H)
Performance KW 42/25: +5,26 %
Hang Seng Top 4
Pop Mart International Group
Performance KW 42/25: +4,05 %
Hang Seng Top 5
Alibaba Group Holding
Performance KW 42/25: -9,23 %
Hang Seng Flop 1
BYD Electronic (International)
Performance KW 42/25: -9,41 %
Hang Seng Flop 2
WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
Performance KW 42/25: -9,98 %
Hang Seng Flop 3
Xiaomi
Performance KW 42/25: -12,04 %
Hang Seng Flop 4
Sunny Optical Technology (Group)
Performance KW 42/25: -12,17 %
Hang Seng Flop 5
