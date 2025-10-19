BayWa AG Pursues Cefetra Buyout; New Investor & October Capital Boost
BayWa AG seeks new investors for Cefetra after the First Dutch Group's financing failure, aiming to close the deal by Q4 2025 with strong banking support.
Foto: BayWa AG
- BayWa AG is negotiating with a new investor to acquire Cefetra after the First Dutch Group failed to secure financing.
- The First Dutch Group, led by entrepreneur Peter Goedvolk, did not fulfill contractual obligations for financing, leading to the termination of their purchase agreement.
- BayWa AG reserves the right to assert claims against the First Dutch Group due to their failure to procure timely financing.
- A new group of investors is willing to take over the existing purchase agreement and finance the acquisition with equity capital.
- The Board of Management aims to close the transaction in Q4 of 2025, with banks signaling long-term support for Cefetra's refinancing.
- BayWa AG plans to publish an offer for the second tranche of a cash capital increase with subscription rights in October 2025.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at BayWa is on 13.11.2025.
-0,64 %
-2,54 %
-11,14 %
-11,03 %
-30,49 %
-81,09 %
-71,99 %
-75,41 %
+11,25 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte