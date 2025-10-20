Holcim's Bold Move: Acquiring Xella for Market Dominance!

Holcim Group Services Ltd has signed a binding agreement to acquire Xella, a European leader in sustainable walling systems, projected to generate around EUR 1 billion in net sales by 2025.

The acquisition includes premium sustainable brands such as Ytong, Silka, Hebel, and Multipor, enhancing Holcim's product offerings.

The strategic acquisition is expected to deliver run-rate EBITDA synergies of EUR 60 million by year three and be EPS accretive in year one.

The transaction is valued at EUR 1.85 billion, with a pro forma 2026 EBITDA multiple of 8.9x, or 6.9x after synergies.

The deal aligns with Holcim's NextGen Growth 2030 strategy and is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

Holcim, headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, is a leading partner in sustainable construction with over 48,000 employees across 45 markets.

