    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAd Pepper Media International AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Ad Pepper Media International
    53 Aufrufe 53 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Ad Pepper Media Soars: Revenue Triples, Record EBITDA in Q3 2025

    In a remarkable financial leap, ad pepper media International N.V. saw its revenue soar threefold in Q3 2025, fueled by strategic acquisitions and robust market strategies.

    Ad Pepper Media Soars: Revenue Triples, Record EBITDA in Q3 2025
    Foto: Rawf8 - stock.adobe.com
    • ad pepper media International N.V. tripled its revenue in the third quarter of 2025, reaching EUR 16,969k, compared to EUR 5,224k in Q3 2024.
    • The Group's EBITDA nearly tripled to EUR 1,284k in Q3 2025, primarily due to the acquisition of the solute segment.
    • For the nine-month period, Group revenue was EUR 35,060k, and EBITDA was EUR 2,153k, showing significant growth from the previous year.
    • The solute segment contributed EUR 11,582k to the revenue in Q3 2025, marking its first full three-month contribution.
    • The liquidity reserve remained high at EUR 27,261k, with no liabilities to banks.
    • The report for the third quarter of 2025 is scheduled to be published on 18 November 2025.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Ad Pepper Media International is on 18.11.2025.

    The price of Ad Pepper Media International at the time of the news was 3,0500EUR and was up +6,27 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,1200EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,30 % since publication.


    Ad Pepper Media International

    +9,03 %
    +16,54 %
    -6,63 %
    +4,73 %
    +79,19 %
    +37,78 %
    -24,02 %
    +174,34 %
    -63,06 %
    ISIN:NL0000238145WKN:940883





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Ad Pepper Media Soars: Revenue Triples, Record EBITDA in Q3 2025 In a remarkable financial leap, ad pepper media International N.V. saw its revenue soar threefold in Q3 2025, fueled by strategic acquisitions and robust market strategies.