Ad Pepper Media Soars: Revenue Triples, Record EBITDA in Q3 2025

ad pepper media International N.V. tripled its revenue in the third quarter of 2025, reaching EUR 16,969k, compared to EUR 5,224k in Q3 2024.

The Group's EBITDA nearly tripled to EUR 1,284k in Q3 2025, primarily due to the acquisition of the solute segment.

For the nine-month period, Group revenue was EUR 35,060k, and EBITDA was EUR 2,153k, showing significant growth from the previous year.

The solute segment contributed EUR 11,582k to the revenue in Q3 2025, marking its first full three-month contribution.

The liquidity reserve remained high at EUR 27,261k, with no liabilities to banks.

The report for the third quarter of 2025 is scheduled to be published on 18 November 2025.

The report for the third quarter of 2025 is scheduled to be published on 18 November 2025.

The price of Ad Pepper Media International at the time of the news was 3,0500EUR and was up +6,27 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,1200EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,30 % since publication.





